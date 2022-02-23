 Janis Ian kicking off final North American tour in Santa Fe - Albuquerque Journal

Janis Ian kicking off final North American tour in Santa Fe

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Legendary singer-songwriter Janis Ian is touring in support of her album, “The Light at the End of the Line.” (Courtesy of Keith Stokes)

Janis Ian has a way of stringing together words that make an impact.

She’s a pro, as she started writing at the age of 14.

Decades later, Ian has leveled up to legendary status. She brings her music to the Jean Cocteau Cinema in Santa Fe for a three-night stay beginning Thursday, Feb. 24 through Saturday, Feb. 26. Ian is also leading a master class in songwriting, which is sold out, on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Ian is kicking off her “Celebrating Our Years Together Tour” in Santa Fe, which is also supporting her new album, “The Light at the End of the Line,” which was released on Jan. 21.

It’s her first album of new material in 15 years and is also her last studio recording.

Ian’s tour will be her final North American tour.

“It’s been a wonderful journey in music,” Ian says. “I’ve been putting together the best songs that represent where I am in life.”

“The Light at the End of the Line” bookends a kaleidoscopic catalog that began with her 1967 self-titled debut at age 15. The songs are intimate portraits of getting older but wiser and of knowing when to stand up and not take it any more, Ian says.

She says the album feels like a victory lap for her as she has nothing to lose and nothing left to prove.

“I love this album,” Ian says. “There is an element of, ‘This is the absolute best I can do over the span of 58 years as a writer. This is what I’ve learned.’ And I realized that this album has an arc, and I’ve never really done anything like that before.”

On the song “Resist,” Ian worked with Randy Leago for about a year on the track. She then worked another three months on “Better Times.”

She says a lot of the process was putting the songs together after writing for nearly 12 years.

While her prolificacy in writing continues, Ian admits that it takes her a bit longer to complete a song.

“I’m a lot more terse now,” she says. “I’m a lot fussier and as you get more experience, that changes. When I was younger, I thought everything I wrote was so brilliant. I’m pretty hard on myself these days and didn’t want to waste any words. Only the necessary ones made it.”

Ian hasn’t been on tour in two years and will work out some of what she’s taking on tour during her shows at the Jean Cocteau Cinema.

“At George’s place, I’ll refine it all,” she says. “Usually I have a list of songs and I know where I’m ending.”

Through her decades-long career, Ian has been a trailblazer when it comes to honesty.

“I love (music) more now that I ever did,” she says. “It’s an amazing thing and to be born with the talent is amazing in of itself. Then I was able to use the talent in the right culture. Those are ephemeral things. I love what I do and I love writing. I’m lucky.”

Janis Ian
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, Friday, Feb. 25 and Saturday, Feb. 26, Master class on Sunday, Feb. 27 is sold out.

WHERE: Jean Cocteau Cinema, 418 Montezuma Ave., Santa Fe

HOW MUCH: $45, plus fees at jeancocteaucinema.com


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Janis Ian kicking off final North American tour in ...
Entertainment
The tour supports her new album ... The tour supports her new album 'The Light at the End of the Line.'
2
Opera 'Frida' looks at poignant moments in the life ...
Entertainment
Librettists could pen an opera about ... Librettists could pen an opera about Frida Kahlo at virtually any period of her turbulent life.< ...
3
'BMF' inspired by the true story of the most ...
Entertainment
Though the series began airing on ... Though the series began airing on Starz in the fall, because of streaming and on-demand services, 'BMF' has gained more traction enteri
4
Netflix's 'Murderville' delivers improv crime solving
Entertainment
Series stars Will Arnett and a ... Series stars Will Arnett and a celebrity guest
5
Magician won the top prize in the 16th season ...
Entertainment
'America's Got Talent: Extreme' will arrive ... 'America's Got Talent: Extreme' will arrive on NBC on Feb. 20.
6
Do something special for your significant other, family or ...
Entertainment
Romantic partners don't have a monopoly ... Romantic partners don't have a monopoly on celebrating Valentine's Day
7
High and Dry Brewhouse hosting a party celebrating making ...
Blogs
On Saturday, Feb. 12, it will ... On Saturday, Feb. 12, it will celebrate not only four years in business, but making it through a pandemic as a fledgling business.
8
NMPBS original digital series 'Indigi-Genius' looks at the innovation ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lee Francis IV, Pueblo of Laguna, ... Lee Francis IV, Pueblo of Laguna, is at the helm of the project
9
Artist Greg Lujan’s world is full of metal and ...
Entertainment
Greg Lujan is currently showing at ... Greg Lujan is currently showing at The Gallery ABQ, 8210 Menaul Blvd. NE.
10
‘Capitol Barbie’ TV pilot premiered at the Santa ...
Blogs
The TV series pilot was filmed ... The TV series pilot was filmed in New Mexico in spring 2020.