Janis Ian kicking off final North American tour in Santa Fe

Janis Ian has a way of stringing together words that make an impact.

She’s a pro, as she started writing at the age of 14.

Decades later, Ian has leveled up to legendary status. She brings her music to the Jean Cocteau Cinema in Santa Fe for a three-night stay beginning Thursday, Feb. 24 through Saturday, Feb. 26. Ian is also leading a master class in songwriting, which is sold out, on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Ian is kicking off her “Celebrating Our Years Together Tour” in Santa Fe, which is also supporting her new album, “The Light at the End of the Line,” which was released on Jan. 21.

It’s her first album of new material in 15 years and is also her last studio recording.

Ian’s tour will be her final North American tour.

“It’s been a wonderful journey in music,” Ian says. “I’ve been putting together the best songs that represent where I am in life.”

“The Light at the End of the Line” bookends a kaleidoscopic catalog that began with her 1967 self-titled debut at age 15. The songs are intimate portraits of getting older but wiser and of knowing when to stand up and not take it any more, Ian says.

She says the album feels like a victory lap for her as she has nothing to lose and nothing left to prove.

“I love this album,” Ian says. “There is an element of, ‘This is the absolute best I can do over the span of 58 years as a writer. This is what I’ve learned.’ And I realized that this album has an arc, and I’ve never really done anything like that before.”

On the song “Resist,” Ian worked with Randy Leago for about a year on the track. She then worked another three months on “Better Times.”

She says a lot of the process was putting the songs together after writing for nearly 12 years.

While her prolificacy in writing continues, Ian admits that it takes her a bit longer to complete a song.

“I’m a lot more terse now,” she says. “I’m a lot fussier and as you get more experience, that changes. When I was younger, I thought everything I wrote was so brilliant. I’m pretty hard on myself these days and didn’t want to waste any words. Only the necessary ones made it.”

Ian hasn’t been on tour in two years and will work out some of what she’s taking on tour during her shows at the Jean Cocteau Cinema.

“At George’s place, I’ll refine it all,” she says. “Usually I have a list of songs and I know where I’m ending.”

Through her decades-long career, Ian has been a trailblazer when it comes to honesty.

“I love (music) more now that I ever did,” she says. “It’s an amazing thing and to be born with the talent is amazing in of itself. Then I was able to use the talent in the right culture. Those are ephemeral things. I love what I do and I love writing. I’m lucky.”