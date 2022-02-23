2 minor injuries in fire at Denver area apartment complex

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Authorities say a fire engulfed an eight-unit residential building after an explosion at a suburban Denver apartment complex on Wednesday, slightly injuring two people. The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

Westminster police Investigator Cheri Spottke said authorities believed everyone was accounted for as firefighters continued to extinguish the blaze, which was reported at 1:30 p.m. There are several buildings of units at the complex and residents of at least four of those buildings were told to evacuate by firefighters.

Two people were treated at the scene for minor injuries, Spottke said. An investigation into the fire hadn’t begun late Wednesday afternoon because crews were still working to extinguish the blaze.

The fire came a day after a home in Westminster was leveled in an explosion, damaging two other neighboring homes. Possible human remains were detected in the destroyed home, which is about two miles (3.2 kilometers) away from the apartment complex, police said.

The investigation into the cause of Tuesday’s home explosion was expected to take several weeks, police said.