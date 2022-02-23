Mountain West honors Lobo freshman tennis player Samaha

Georgio Samaha, a University of New Mexico freshman and Eldorado High alumnus, is the Mountain West Conference’s men’s tennis freshman of the week, the league announced Wednesday. Samaha’s honor follows on the heels of teammate Arda Azkara, who was the Mountain West Player and Freshman of the Week just seven days earlier.

Samaha had about a good a week as you can have, going 5-0 in singles and doubles combined, running his singles winning streak to five straight, winning league honors. For the season, he is tied for the team lead in wins with 10, and he has won five singles matches in a row, and he is undefeated in doubles, going 4-0 and leading his other two matches when the point was called.

New Mexico (5-2) heads to Arizona State for the ASU Invitational Friday through Sunday in Tempe.