 Online 'dating' has gone to the dogs - and cats - Albuquerque Journal

Online ‘dating’ has gone to the dogs — and cats

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

Rachel, a 15-year-old cat who is blind and has kidney disease, is held by foster pet parent Jim Matthews as he prepares for a Zoom meeting with a potential adopter. The city’s Animal Welfare Department has launched an online “dating” service to match people with foster dogs and cats, some of whom are “harder to place and don’t show as well in the shelter,” Matthews said. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Online dating has reached into the world of house pets — sort of.

It’s not exactly Match.com for furry friends, but the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department’s new virtual foster adoption service allows potential pet owners to set up a Zoom conference to see animals in foster care and to speak with the foster parent.

If the pet makes a good first impression, the interested person can make an appointment with the foster parent to bring the pet to the animal shelter for an in-person meet-and-greet. No need to buy coffee or lunch, which kind of makes it seem like a cheap date — and in a way, it is.

If the meeting goes well, the person can leave with a new pet and the adoption fee is waived, as are the costs for microchipping, vaccinations, and spay and neutering.

The online date “is the perfect way for the potential pet owner to see the animal in a natural home setting and speak with the foster parent and hear about the animal’s personality — if it’s good with kids and other pets, if it’s active and likes hiking, or if it just wants to crash on the couch,” said Animal Welfare Department spokeswoman Desiree Cawley.

“It’s also a simple and creative way to highlight our foster pets and find the perfect forever home for them,” she said.

To find your foster match go to www.cabq.gov/pets/adoptions and click on “Foster Online Zoom Dating,” or email the Animal Welfare Department at awdfoster@cabq.gov.

The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department has launched an online Zoom “dating” service to match potential pet owners with the perfect dog or cat.

