New Mexico-based chefs, bakers, restaurant earn prestigious James Beard nominations

To be nominated for a James Beard Award means something is being done right.

On Wednesday, the James Beard Foundation announced the 2022 restaurant and chef award semifinalists — and New Mexico is well represented.

According to the foundation, winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

The James Beard Awards, considered to be among the nation’s most prestigious honors, recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability and a culture where all can thrive.

The James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards were established in 1991 and is one of five separate recognition programs of the awards.

In the Best Chef: Southwest category there are 21 semifinalists — five of them are New Mexico-based chefs.

The Salazar Brothers from La Guelaguetza and Marie Yniguez from Bocadillos are representing Albuquerque. Meanwhile, Ahmed Obo from Jambo Cafe, Fernando Olea from Sazón and Martín Rios from Restaurant Martín in Santa Fe are also up for the award.

The Southwest category puts chefs from Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada and Oklahoma together.

In the Outstanding Baker category, Nobutoshi “Nobu” Mizushima and Yuko Kawashiwo from Ihatov Bread and Coffee in Albuquerque are nominated.

According to the James Beard Foundation, the category includes a baker of breads, pastries, or desserts who displays exceptional skill.

“(They) must consistently sell goods directly to the public, but does not need a brick-and-mortar presence and must have been working as a pastry chef or baker for the past three years,” the foundation said.

In the Best New Restaurant category, the foundation is looking for a restaurant opened in 2020 or 2021 “that already demonstrates excellence in cuisine and hospitality and seems likely to make a significant impact in years to come.”

The category features 30 restaurants from places such as New York City to Hawaii and San Francisco.

Zacatlán Restaurant in Santa Fe is the lone New Mexico representative.