 New Mexico-based chefs, bakers, restaurant earn prestigious James Beard nominations - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico-based chefs, bakers, restaurant earn prestigious James Beard nominations

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Chef Marie Yniguez stands in the kitchen of her Downtown Albuquerque restaurant, Bocadillos. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

To be nominated for a James Beard Award means something is being done right.

On Wednesday, the James Beard Foundation announced the 2022 restaurant and chef award semifinalists — and New Mexico is well represented.

Martín Rios who owns Restaurant Martín is nominated for a James Beard Award.

According to the foundation, winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

The James Beard Awards, considered to be among the nation’s most prestigious honors, recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability and a culture where all can thrive.

The James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards were established in 1991 and is one of five separate recognition programs of the awards.

In the Best Chef: Southwest category there are 21 semifinalists — five of them are New Mexico-based chefs.

The Salazar Brothers from La Guelaguetza and Marie Yniguez from Bocadillos are representing Albuquerque. Meanwhile, Ahmed Obo from Jambo Cafe, Fernando Olea from Sazón and Martín Rios from Restaurant Martín in Santa Fe are also up for the award.

Fernando Olea is chef and co-owner of Sazon restaurant in Santa Fe. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

The Southwest category puts chefs from Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada and Oklahoma together.

In the Outstanding Baker category, Nobutoshi “Nobu” Mizushima and Yuko Kawashiwo from Ihatov Bread and Coffee in Albuquerque are nominated.

According to the James Beard Foundation, the category includes a baker of breads, pastries, or desserts who displays exceptional skill.

Yuko Kawashiwo and Nobutoshi (Nobu) Mizushima are the co-owners of the Ihatov Bread & Coffee in Albuquerque. The pair is nominated for a James Beard Award. (Jim Thompson/Journal)(

“(They) must consistently sell goods directly to the public, but does not need a brick-and-mortar presence and must have been working as a pastry chef or baker for the past three years,” the foundation said.

In the Best New Restaurant category, the foundation is looking for a restaurant opened in 2020 or 2021 “that already demonstrates excellence in cuisine and hospitality and seems likely to make a significant impact in years to come.”

The category features 30 restaurants from places such as New York City to Hawaii and San Francisco.

Zacatlán Restaurant in Santa Fe is the lone New Mexico representative.

Ahmed Obo, chef and owner of Jambo Cafe, is nominated for a James Beard Award. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Students injured after school bus rollover on the West ...
ABQnews Seeker
Several students and a driver were ... Several students and a driver were injured when a school bus rolled over during a two-vehicle crash in Southwest Albuquerque. Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque ...
2
PNM to extend coal plant operations, avoiding blackouts
ABQnews Seeker
PRC says San Juan closure date ... PRC says San Juan closure date is not its call
3
New Mexico-based chefs, bakers, restaurant earn prestigious James Beard ...
ABQnews Seeker
To be nominated for a James ... To be nominated for a James Beard Award means something is being done right. On Wednesday, the James Beard Foundation announced the 2022 restaurant ...
4
Online 'dating' has gone to the dogs -- and ...
ABQnews Seeker
sort of. It's not exactly Match.com ... sort of. It's not exactly Match.com for furry friends, but the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department's new virtual foster adoption service allows potential pet owners ...
5
Amazon announces second New Mexico fulfillment center
ABQnews Seeker
The e-commerce giant announced early Wednesday ... The e-commerce giant announced early Wednesday that it's planning a massive fulfillment center of more than 1 million square feet in Los Lunas. The ...
6
APD, BCSO ID five homicide victims
ABQnews Seeker
Four men and a woman were ... Four men and a woman were killed; no formal charges have been filed yet
7
Emptying the Notebook: Where'd the Lobos' fight go?
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, quotes, ... Here are some extra notes, quotes, states and other odds & ends from Tuesday's Lobos road loss at Utah State.
8
Lobos routed at Utah State
ABQnews Seeker
Just one week after beating a ... Just one week after beating a ranked team, the UNM Lobos have now lost three in a row -- all by double digits --after ...
9
Governor weighs bill revising oversight of police training
ABQnews Seeker
Package calls for eliminating chokeholds in ... Package calls for eliminating chokeholds in curriculum, adding peer intervention