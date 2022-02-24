Middle school students injured in school bus rollover on West Side

Several middle school students and the driver from another car were injured when a school bus flipped in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Southwest Albuquerque.

Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said none of the injuries are life-threatening. Albuquerque Fire Rescue sent an alert saying there are up to forty passengers between the two vehicles.

Monica Armenta, an Albuquerque Public Schools spokeswoman, said the students were from George I. Sánchez Collaborative Community School.

DeAguero said the the school bus and a white Mustang were involved in a crash sometime before 4:45 p.m. near Messina and Gibson SW, just west of Blake.

“The bus did roll over and contained a number of students,” he said. “Several have been transported to the hospital as well as the driver of the Mustang.”

DeAguero said the school’s principal is calling the parents of the students and asking to pick up their child outside the scene.