Electric Playhouse presenting an immersive dinner experience

Electric Playhouse continues to tell its own brand of immersive storytelling.

The Albuquerque-based company is presenting “The Artist” through March 11 as part of their immersive dinners.

“It was an opportunity for us to get more creative and explore art,” says Brandon Garrett, Electric Playhouse co-founder. “This one, we wanted to make it very story-driven and (it) has a lot of narrative while exploring art styles from Impressionism, Cubism and Modernism.”

In July 2021, Electric Playhouse announced the project through the New Mexico Film Office.

“The Artist” is an immersive and interactive gamified dining experience that follows a young artist and her journeys through Paris.

It explores a new blossoming relationship and her love of the different styles of art that she is being exposed to and learning about.

Each course represents both a stage in her artistic career, as well as her relationship and love interest. The experience provides a ticketed guest with the ability to explore various art styles and genres from Impressionism to Modernism through an interactive table that tracks guest movement and motions.

Garrett says the walls of the touring pop-up game are also projection-mapped, which creates a truly immersive experience.

“Electric Playhouse is first of its kind immersive and interactive family entertainment destination that leverages art and technology to create gamified experiences for all ages,” Garrett says. ” ‘The Artist’ represents our first productized version of our highly popular immersive dining experience. As a startup, the support of the New Mexico Film Office has been key to our success by helping us as maintain and grow our talented team located here in Albuquerque.”

According to the New Mexico Film Office, the project employed seven New Mexicans.

Garrett says with “The Artist,” Electric Playhouse wanted to push more emotion and bring a narrative that visitors can follow through the entire experience.

“From beginning to end, you’re on a roller coast of emotion expressed through art,” Garrett says. “Our team enjoyed the challenge of translating those artistic styles to the table.”