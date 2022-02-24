 'The Afterparty' a high school reunion murder mystery - Albuquerque Journal

‘The Afterparty’ a high school reunion murder mystery

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Tiffany Haddish in “The Afterparty,” now streaming on Apple TV+. (Courtesy of Apple TV+)

Chris Miller and Phil Lord have become a powerful duo in the film and TV industry.

The pair have worked together since the early 2000s and by 2003, they wrote the screenplay for “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.”

Not to mention that they picked up Oscars for producing “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” Lord was also a co-writer on it.

The pair is back with “The Afterparty,” which is streaming on Apple TV+.

Directors Chris Miller and Phil Lord pose for photographers upon arrival for the Academy Oscar Nominee Reception in London on 2019. (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

It debuted on Jan. 24 and has been releasing a new episode each week. The seventh episode will begin streaming on Friday, Feb. 25.

Created and directed by Miller, “The Afterparty” is a genre-defying series centered on a murder mystery at a high school reunion.

Each episode explores a different character’s account of the fateful evening in question, all through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective.

In addition to directing, Miller serves as showrunner and is executive producing alongside Lord through the pair’s production banner, Lord Miller.

The cast includes Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou and Dave Franco.

Miller says it’s been a really long road to get the project to screen.

“I had the idea about 11 years ago,” Miller says. “I wrote it as a movie and we got busy. We came up for air a couple of years ago and it seemed like in a movie format it was going to be difficult to dig deep into each character. In a series, we are able to give each character their own episode. This helps them into becoming more interesting characters. It really came to life once we made that switch. It’s been a long time coming, but it’s been worth it.”

Dave Franco, left, and Ben Schwartz in a scene from “The Afterparty.” (Courtesy of Apple TV+)

Miller says he and Lord had a lot of fun challenges with “The Afterparty.”

They wanted it to be musical and have some magic.

“The problem with the magic is that it required it to be animated,” Miller says. “With the animated episode, we had to build an animation pipeline. It worked out in the end.”

Miller and Lord were able to put together a highly popular and talented cast – which had its own process.

Lord says many of the actors in the cast were always wanted for the project.

“When we thought about who would be good, these were the people that were friends of mine,” Lord says. “Together in one room, there is magic. On top of that, they have a lot of acting range.”

Lord says the show allows each actor to get behind their vulnerabilities.

“It also is a massive challenge for them to craft a character in each episode,” Lord says. “For people who are not as experienced and savvy, it’s a complicated thing.”

Lord hopes that audiences enjoy watching the series.

“It’s a show about empathy and paying attention to each other,” Lord says. “It’s more than just stereotypical. I want people to just listen carefully to one another.”

Streaming now
The seventh episode of “The Afterparty” begins to stream on Friday, Feb. 25. The other six are available to stream on Apple TV+.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Janis Ian kicking off final North American tour in ...
Entertainment
The tour supports her new album ... The tour supports her new album 'The Light at the End of the Line.'
2
Opera 'Frida' looks at poignant moments in the life ...
Entertainment
Librettists could pen an opera about ... Librettists could pen an opera about Frida Kahlo at virtually any period of her turbulent life.< ...
3
'BMF' inspired by the true story of the most ...
Entertainment
Though the series began airing on ... Though the series began airing on Starz in the fall, because of streaming and on-demand services, 'BMF' has gained more traction enteri
4
Netflix's 'Murderville' delivers improv crime solving
Entertainment
Series stars Will Arnett and a ... Series stars Will Arnett and a celebrity guest
5
Magician won the top prize in the 16th season ...
Entertainment
'America's Got Talent: Extreme' will arrive ... 'America's Got Talent: Extreme' will arrive on NBC on Feb. 20.
6
Do something special for your significant other, family or ...
Entertainment
Romantic partners don't have a monopoly ... Romantic partners don't have a monopoly on celebrating Valentine's Day
7
High and Dry Brewhouse hosting a party celebrating making ...
Blogs
On Saturday, Feb. 12, it will ... On Saturday, Feb. 12, it will celebrate not only four years in business, but making it through a pandemic as a fledgling business.
8
NMPBS original digital series 'Indigi-Genius' looks at the innovation ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lee Francis IV, Pueblo of Laguna, ... Lee Francis IV, Pueblo of Laguna, is at the helm of the project
9
Artist Greg Lujan’s world is full of metal and ...
Entertainment
Greg Lujan is currently showing at ... Greg Lujan is currently showing at The Gallery ABQ, 8210 Menaul Blvd. NE.
10
‘Capitol Barbie’ TV pilot premiered at the Santa ...
Blogs
The TV series pilot was filmed ... The TV series pilot was filmed in New Mexico in spring 2020.