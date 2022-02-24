‘The Afterparty’ a high school reunion murder mystery

Chris Miller and Phil Lord have become a powerful duo in the film and TV industry.

The pair have worked together since the early 2000s and by 2003, they wrote the screenplay for “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.”

Not to mention that they picked up Oscars for producing “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” Lord was also a co-writer on it.

The pair is back with “The Afterparty,” which is streaming on Apple TV+.

It debuted on Jan. 24 and has been releasing a new episode each week. The seventh episode will begin streaming on Friday, Feb. 25.

Created and directed by Miller, “The Afterparty” is a genre-defying series centered on a murder mystery at a high school reunion.

Each episode explores a different character’s account of the fateful evening in question, all through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective.

In addition to directing, Miller serves as showrunner and is executive producing alongside Lord through the pair’s production banner, Lord Miller.

The cast includes Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou and Dave Franco.

Miller says it’s been a really long road to get the project to screen.

“I had the idea about 11 years ago,” Miller says. “I wrote it as a movie and we got busy. We came up for air a couple of years ago and it seemed like in a movie format it was going to be difficult to dig deep into each character. In a series, we are able to give each character their own episode. This helps them into becoming more interesting characters. It really came to life once we made that switch. It’s been a long time coming, but it’s been worth it.”

Miller says he and Lord had a lot of fun challenges with “The Afterparty.”

They wanted it to be musical and have some magic.

“The problem with the magic is that it required it to be animated,” Miller says. “With the animated episode, we had to build an animation pipeline. It worked out in the end.”

Miller and Lord were able to put together a highly popular and talented cast – which had its own process.

Lord says many of the actors in the cast were always wanted for the project.

“When we thought about who would be good, these were the people that were friends of mine,” Lord says. “Together in one room, there is magic. On top of that, they have a lot of acting range.”

Lord says the show allows each actor to get behind their vulnerabilities.

“It also is a massive challenge for them to craft a character in each episode,” Lord says. “For people who are not as experienced and savvy, it’s a complicated thing.”

Lord hopes that audiences enjoy watching the series.

“It’s a show about empathy and paying attention to each other,” Lord says. “It’s more than just stereotypical. I want people to just listen carefully to one another.”

Streaming now

The seventh episode of “The Afterparty” begins to stream on Friday, Feb. 25. The other six are available to stream on Apple TV+.