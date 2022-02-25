 Cirque du Soleil’s ‘OVO’ makes stop at Rio Rancho Events Center - Albuquerque Journal

Cirque du Soleil’s ‘OVO’ makes stop at Rio Rancho Events Center

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The Russian cradle performers in flight during “OVO.” (Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil)

Nansy Damianova was built for pressure of the performance.

As a Olympian in 2008 for the Canadian gymnastics team, the pressure was a personal one.

With her new gig as part of Cirque du Soleil, the pressure isn’t as intense and there’s a pay-off every single night.

“It’s been fun to get back on stage and perform,” Damianova says. “We opened a few weeks ago for this tour and it’s been an amazing start.”

Damianova is part of Cirque du Soleil’s traveling show, “Ovo,” which will make a stop at the Rio Rancho Events Center on Thursday, March 3, through March 6.

“Ovo” – which means egg in Portuguese – is a colorful intrusion into a new day in the life of insects; a nonstop riot of energy and movement. Through show-stopping acrobatics highlighting the unique personalities and abilities of selected insect species, the show explores the beauty of biodiversity in all its contrasts and vibrancy.

Cirque du Soleil’s “Ovo” will be staged at Rio Rancho Events Center beginning Thursday, March 3.
(Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil)

From mighty crickets bouncing off trampolines to a hypnotic spider contorting inside her web, “Ovo” exudes extraordinary showmanship to tickle the imagination. Funny and chaotic, yet adorable and wonderful, the show charms the inner child with its sweet exuberance.

According to Cirque du Soleil, the show features 52 performers from over 15 countries. Since its opening in Montreal in 2009, the show has thrilled more than 7 million people in 155 cities in 26 different countries.

Damianova joined Cirque du Soleil after studying at the University of Utah.

“I didn’t know when would be a good time to join,” she says. “I auditioned and got put in the part of the Russian cradle. I was the right height and weight for it.”

A Cirque du Soleil performer showcases their balance in “OVO.” (Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil)

In the aerial act, it features six women and four men. One of the performers hangs from his or her knees from a large rectangular frame and swings, tosses and catches another performer. The aerialist being swung is referred to as a flyer, while the one doing the tossing and catching is referred to as a catcher or caster.

“I saw videos of Russian cradles and it’s like gymnastics,” she says. “The most difficult part is switching partners. I’m getting used to it because in competitive gymnastics, it was all on me. With Cirque, I’m having to rely and trust in my partners.”

Damianova enjoys the camaraderie that is being built among the performers.

“We all have a story and come from different countries and backgrounds,” she says. “It’s been nice to learn about them and then come together to present this professional and amazing show.”

‘Ovo’
Presented by Cirque du Soleil

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3, and Friday, March 4; 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. March 5; 1 and 5 p.m. March 6

WHERE: Rio Rancho Events Center, 3001 Civic Center Circle NE, Rio Rancho

HOW MUCH: $39.50-$130, plus fees at ticketmaster.com


