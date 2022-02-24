Scrase says hospitals are ‘out of the woods’

New Mexico hospitals are “out of the woods,” which is why a mask mandate ended last week and more public health orders will wind down next month, acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said Wednesday.

COVID hospital admissions have fallen dramatically in recent weeks. There were 172 COVID patients admitted to hospitals in the state last week. That was down from 430 new admissions the week ending Jan. 31, according to state epidemiology reports.

Scrase said that on Wednesday, there were 34 open ICU beds across the state. For much of the last four months, there were fewer than 10 ICU beds available on some days, he said.

He also said hospital self evaluations of patient volume, staffing and equipment have reached their most relaxed levels in months, according to data presented during the briefing.

“Most hospitals are feeling now like they are really out of the woods,” he said. “What does this mean, for you and me? It means if one of us has a heart attack, there will be an ICU bed for us.”

Last week, New Mexico ended a statewide indoor mask mandate. Of the few public health orders remaining, one, a designation allowing health care facilities to declare crisis standards of care, will likely end next month, Scrase said.

Melanie Mozes, a spokeswoman for Presbyterian Healthcare Services, said Presbyterians hospitals in the Albuquerque metro area are still operating under the crisis standards this week. University of New Mexico Hospital also hasn’t lifted that designation, said Mark Rudi, a hospital spokesman.

And there remain public health orders requiring masks in certain health care and congregate living facilities.

Though the metrics for hospital capacity were positive, deaths attributed to the virus remain high.

On Wednesday, New Mexico reported 30 additional deaths, pushing the statewide toll to 6,851. Most of those who died were older, but two women in their 30s, two men in their 30s and a man in his 20s were also included in the deaths reported.

The state also reported 544 more cases, of which 175 were in Bernalillo County.

There were 350 people hospitalized with COVID throughout the state.

When asked questions about why the state lifted its mask mandate last week, Scrase said that because hospitals were no longer in crisis it was the right time.

He said the state is now encouraging adults who are more vulnerable to severe disease because of their age or underlying health conditions to take precautions and talk to their doctor about getting an additional booster shot or taking a pre-exposure monoclonal antibody treatment that is now available for certain people who are immunocompromised.

“The responsibility of deciding how to keep ourselves safe, our families safe and our community safe has moved from state government to the individual,” Scrase said. “Some people are certainly very glad to have that responsibility and other people are puzzled on how to work through that.”