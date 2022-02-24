Combat sports notes: Police video released of Jon Jones’ September arrest

The fallout from Jon Jones’ Sept. 24 arrest in Las Vegas, Nevada, continues.

On Wednesday, Jones, an MMA star who lives in Albuquerque, tweeted that his longtime fiancée and the mother of his children had left him some two months ago.

“Today she finalized that she won’t be coming back,” he wrote. “If you are a Jon Jones hater, have a toast. I feel like (expletive).”

Jones later deleted the tweet.

On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal published a police video of Jones’ detainment and arrest early the morning of Sept. 24 on the Las Vegas Strip. Hours before, according to a police report, Jones’ fiancée had come to a security desk at the couple’s hotel with blood on her face and her clothes.

The 5-minute video depicts Jones as distraught and disoriented and not understanding why police had approached him.

“I hate you,” he screamed several times at police. “I hate you so much. … What did I do?”

At one point, he asked an officer to state his name. After the officer did so, Jones called him “Officer Nerd.”

Later: “I came from my Hall of Fame ceremony and I’m Black and I’m with my friends and I did nothing to you.”

Jones was in Las Vegas to accept an award from the UFC Hall of Fame for his first fight against Sweden’s Alexander Gustafsson.

Some three minutes into the video, Jones head-butted the police officers’ patrol car.

In December, a domestic-violence charge against Jones was dropped as the result of a plea agreement. He pleaded no contest to a charge of damaging a vehicle and was required to pay a fine of between $25-$250, pay $750 in restitution, attend anger-management classes and “stay out of trouble.”

Jones has denied assaulting his fiancée, though acknowledging that there’d been an altercation of some kind. His fiancée told police that Jones had gotten physical with her “a little bit.”

Jones (26-1), considered by many the best fighter in UFC and MMA history, last fought in February 2020. He has renounced his UFC light heavyweight title, intending to compete as a heavyweight.

He has no fight scheduled.

LEGACY RETURNS: Albuquerque’s Legacy Promotions plans to stage its first pro boxing card of 2022 on April 22 at what has been re-named The Empire Event Center, 933 Sunset Rd. SW.

Abraham Perez (2-0, two KOs), the 2020 U.S. national and Olympic Trials flyweight amateur champion and son and nephew of Legacy promoters Aaron and Jordan Perez, is scheduled for the evening’s main event against Mulapi Njani (9-7-3, six KOs).

Njani, a native of Rwanda, lives and trains in San Diego. His advantage in experience over Perez is a bit misleading, given that Njani — nicknamed “The African Mexican” — has yet to defeat an opponent with a winning record.

Still, Njani projects as a significant improvement over Perez’s first two pro opponents. Matthew Melton quit on his stool after one round, and Kenneth Jamerson was a first-round knockout victim.

The arena on Sunset, located at the convergence of Bridge, Sunset and Atrisco SW, has housed several boxing cards in the past under various names. It has been dark since 2015.

Legacy had been idle for almost two years because of COVID-19 restrictions before returning with a card at the Albuquerque Convention Center’s Kiva Auditorium on Oct. 16.

Perez also had been scheduled to fight on a March 12 card at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces, promoted by Hobbs’ Isidro Castillo. But Castillo said on Wednesday that Perez’s appearance on the card is indefinite as of now.

UPCOMING: Jackson-Wink MMA featherweight Aaron Pico (9-3) is scheduled for an April 15 fight in San Jose, California on a Bellator card against Canadian Jeremy Kennedy (17-3).

Pico is the No. 4 challenger to the Bellator featherweight belt held by AJ McKee, a close friend of Pico’s from their Southern California roots, whom Pico would rather not fight (and vice versa) because of their relationship.

Kennedy is ranked No. 7.

McKee (18-0) is scheduled to defend his title in the main event of the April 15 card against Brazil’s Patricio Pitbull (real name Patricio Freire, 32-5).