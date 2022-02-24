 Flight diverted to Sunport after public urination, obscenities fly - Albuquerque Journal

Flight diverted to Sunport after public urination, obscenities fly

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Part of Southwest Airlines’ slogan is: “Low fares. Nothing to hide.”
One passenger apparently took the second part a little too seriously during a flight over New Mexico on Friday.

The man, who allegedly exposed himself, urinated in a corner and tried to fight two flight attendants, got a first-class ticket to jail when the plane was diverted to the Albuquerque International Sunport.

Samson Hardridge, who is 33 or 34 years old, is charged in federal court with interference with flight crew members and attendants in the Feb. 18 incident.
Hardridge’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court:

Hardridge was a passenger on a Southwest flight from Dallas to Burbank, California, when he got up to use the bathroom, which was occupied. A flight attendant asked him to wait in the aisle and, Hardridge, with his hands in his pants and a question of his own, asked if she wanted to see his genitals, “to which they declined.”

Hardridge then went to the galley door and began to urinate “in the corner of the aircraft” before the flight attendant told him that was not allowed. Hardridge became “very hostile,” yelling and threatening two flight attendants, calling them “dumb (expletive).”

The flight attendants asked Hardridge to clean up his urine and, as he continued to yell, told him to go back to his seat. The flight attendants “feared for their safety and that of the flight” due to Hardridge’s unpredictable behavior and alerted the pilot, who landed the plane in Albuquerque.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
APD testing pilot project to tackle speeding, fatal crashes
ABQnews Seeker
After investigating 85 traffic deaths in ... After investigating 85 traffic deaths in 2021 — the highest number ever recorded on Albuquerque streets — police are going to try something new: ...
2
NM Supreme Court clears way for medical cannabis producers ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's tax agency could be ... New Mexico's tax agency could be on the hook for more than $24 million in reimbursement payments to medical cannabis producers, after the Supreme ...
3
Contested Democratic primaries emerge for 2 House seats
ABQnews Seeker
State Rep. Roger Montoya of Velarde ... State Rep. Roger Montoya of Velarde and his predecessor, Joseph Sanchez of Alcalde, are set to face off in the Democratic primary this year ...
4
Flight diverted to Sunport after public urination, obscenities fly
ABQnews Seeker
Part of Southwest Airlines' slogan is: ... Part of Southwest Airlines' slogan is: “Low fares. Nothing to hide.” One passenger apparently took the second part a little too seriously during a ...
5
Middle school students injured in school bus rollover on ...
ABQnews Seeker
Several middle school students and the ... Several middle school students and the driver from another car were injured when a school bus flipped in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in ...
6
Authorities looking for serial bank robber
ABQnews Seeker
The FBI and the Albuquerque Police ... The FBI and the Albuquerque Police Department are looking for a man they suspect has robbed six banks since September. The latest robbery occurred ...
7
Scrase says hospitals are 'out of the woods'
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico hospitals are 'out of ... New Mexico hospitals are 'out of the woods,' which is why a mask mandate ended last week and more public health orders will wind ...
8
PNM to extend coal plant operations, avoiding blackouts
ABQnews Seeker
PRC says San Juan closure date ... PRC says San Juan closure date is not its call
9
New Mexico-based chefs, bakers, restaurant earn prestigious James Beard ...
ABQnews Seeker
To be nominated for a James ... To be nominated for a James Beard Award means something is being done right. On Wednesday, the James Beard Foundation announced the 2022 restaurant ...