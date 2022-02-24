Contested Democratic primaries emerge for 2 House seats

SANTA FE — State Rep. Roger Montoya of Velarde and his predecessor, Joseph Sanchez of Alcalde, are set to face off in the Democratic primary this year for a House seat in northern New Mexico.

Montoya succeeded Sanchez after Sanchez gave up his legislative seat in 2020 to run for Congress.

House District 40, where Montoya and Sanchez will compete, stretches from the outskirts of Española and Chimayó up to the Colorado border.

All 70 seats in the House are on the ballot this year.

Montoya, a community organizer and artist, said he has a strong record to run on and remains a good fit for the district. He said he has successfully sponsored legislation eliminating certain court fees for juveniles and establishing a committee on rural economic opportunities, in addition to helping found Moving Arts Española, a role that led him to be recognized as a CNN hero.

“My life’s work has centered on advocacy for children and families,” Montoya said.

Sanchez, an engineering manager at Los Alamos National Laboratory, said his priorities include supporting the oil and gas industry on a reasonable transition to renewable energy, promoting the state as a hydrogen hub and expanding broadband to support high-tech jobs.

“We struggle with our education system and lack of economic opportunities,” Sanchez said in a written statement, “but by listening to our communities and working together, we can turn things around.”

The primary election is June 7.

Open seat

The House seat that will be vacated by Republican Rebecca Dow — who’s running for governor — has attracted at least two Democratic candidates so far.

Socorro school board member Tara Jaramillo and Socorro Mayor Ravi Bhasker are campaigning in the Democratic primary in District 38, which covers a chunk of central New Mexico.

The newly redrawn district may be more friendly to Democrats. Analysis of elections over the last decade shows Democrats have had a roughly 4 percentage point edge in the district, according to redistricting contractor Research & Polling Inc.

Jaramillo, a speech pathologist who owns a business that helps people with disabilities, said her priorities include more funding for education, supporting small businesses and providing reliable broadband internet.

“I am running because there’s a need for voices like mine in Santa Fe,” she said in a written statement. “At my core, I’m an advocate for others, but I’m also an entrepreneur and businesswoman and what drives me is bringing opportunities to New Mexico’s children and families.”

Bhasker, a family physician who has served as Socorro mayor for 32 years, said he is eager to work on legislation to lower the cost of medication and secure funds to address infrastructure needs, such as flood control.

He described himself as “kind of a conservative Democrat.”

“I’m a nuts and bolts and infrastructure guy,” Bhasker said in an interview. “I’m not huge on social issues.”

If elected, he said he would finish his term as mayor, which runs another a year.