 UNM sports notes: Track and field, softball and baseball set for big weekend at home - Albuquerque Journal

UNM sports notes: Track and field, softball and baseball set for big weekend at home

By ABQJournal News Staff

Albuquerque Convention Center is the site of the Mountain West Conference indoor track and field championships, which begin Thursday and conclude Saturday. For the host UNM athletic program, it begins a busy home weekend.

Competition is light Thursday, with men’s heptathlon competition beginning at 10 a.m., women’s pentathlon at 11 a.m. and the men’s (4 p.m.) and women’s (4:20 p.m.) distance medleys. Action resumes in earnest Friday with field events scheduled from 12:30 to 4:15 p.m. and track events from 1:30 to 4:55 p.m.

Colorado State’s men and UNLV’s women last won this meet in 2020; last year’s event was canceled because of the pandemic. UNM’s men’s and women’s teams both last won in 2015.

SOFTBALL: In the Lobo Classic at Lobo Softball Field, UNM (6-3) will play UTEP at 4 p.m. on Thursday, North Dakota State on Friday at 5:30 p.m., Buffalo on Saturday at 5:30 p.m., and Tarleton on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

BASEBALL: New Mexico (0-4) plays its first home series of 2022 against Holy Cross. The two teams play Friday at 3 p.m. a Saturday doubleheader at 11 a.m. and Sunday at noon. The Lobos lost twice each to Oregon State and Gonzaga in tournament action last week and were outscored 49-8 along the way.

TENNIS: Georgio Samaha, a University of New Mexico freshman and Eldorado High alumnus, is the Mountain West Conference’s men’s tennis freshman of the week, the league announced Wednesday. Samaha’s honor follows on the heels of teammate Arda Azkara, who was the Mountain West Player and Freshman of the Week just seven days earlier.

Samaha went 5-0 in singles and doubles combined, running his singles winning streak to five straight, winning league honors. For the season, he is tied for the team lead in wins with 10, and he has won five singles matches in a row, and he is undefeated in doubles, going 4-0 and leading his other two matches when the point was called.

New Mexico (5-2) heads to Arizona State for the ASU Invitational Friday through Sunday in Tempe.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
UNM sports notes: Track and field, softball and baseball ...
Baseball
Albuquerque Convention Center is the site ... Albuquerque Convention Center is the site of the Mountain West Conference indoor track and field championships, which begin Thursday and conclude Saturday. For the ...
2
Lobo baseball loses twice, one of them 21-1, to ...
Baseball
This undoubtedly was not the surprise ... This undoubtedly was not the surprise in Surprise Lobo baseball fans hoped for. No. 11 Oregon State scored 11 eighth-inning runs and blasted New ...
3
UNM baseball: Brown, new-look Lobos hope to surprise in ...
Baseball
Familiar big stage, lots of new ... Familiar big stage, lots of new players: That's the opening-day setting for the University of New Me ...
4
Lobo baseball: Coach isn't the only newcomer on the ...
Baseball
A little bit of uncertainty isn't ... A little bit of uncertainty isn't necessarily a bad thing.The University of New Mexico ...
5
Man receives life sentence in killing of UNM baseball ...
ABQnews Seeker
Judge: Evidence 'some of the most ... Judge: Evidence 'some of the most damning I have ever seen'
6
Lobos take Wyoming to the wire, lose by 2
ABQnews Seeker
UNM got 25 points from Jay ... UNM got 25 points from Jay Allen-Tovar and 22 from Jamal Mashburn Jr., but it wasn't enough to upset the Wyoming Cowboys in a ...
7
Garvey tells Lobos their upward journey can begin here, ...
Baseball
When Steve Garvey first came to ... When Steve Garvey first came to Albuquerque in 1969 as a fresh-faced 20-year-old in just his second ...
8
Aztecs take final game of series
Baseball
Saturday's storyline started two years ago ... Saturday's storyline started two years ago for the University of New Mexico baseball team. The Lobos couldn't get pitcher Garrett Hill in a recruiting ...
9
Fregosi, Lobo All-American and major leaguer's son, dies at ...
Baseball
Jim Fregosi Jr., a baseball All-American ... Jim Fregosi Jr., a baseball All-American at New Mexico in 1985 and a special assistant in the Kansas City Royals' front office has died. ...