UNM sports notes: Track and field, softball and baseball set for big weekend at home

Albuquerque Convention Center is the site of the Mountain West Conference indoor track and field championships, which begin Thursday and conclude Saturday. For the host UNM athletic program, it begins a busy home weekend.

Competition is light Thursday, with men’s heptathlon competition beginning at 10 a.m., women’s pentathlon at 11 a.m. and the men’s (4 p.m.) and women’s (4:20 p.m.) distance medleys. Action resumes in earnest Friday with field events scheduled from 12:30 to 4:15 p.m. and track events from 1:30 to 4:55 p.m.

Colorado State’s men and UNLV’s women last won this meet in 2020; last year’s event was canceled because of the pandemic. UNM’s men’s and women’s teams both last won in 2015.

SOFTBALL: In the Lobo Classic at Lobo Softball Field, UNM (6-3) will play UTEP at 4 p.m. on Thursday, North Dakota State on Friday at 5:30 p.m., Buffalo on Saturday at 5:30 p.m., and Tarleton on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

BASEBALL: New Mexico (0-4) plays its first home series of 2022 against Holy Cross. The two teams play Friday at 3 p.m. a Saturday doubleheader at 11 a.m. and Sunday at noon. The Lobos lost twice each to Oregon State and Gonzaga in tournament action last week and were outscored 49-8 along the way.

TENNIS: Georgio Samaha, a University of New Mexico freshman and Eldorado High alumnus, is the Mountain West Conference’s men’s tennis freshman of the week, the league announced Wednesday. Samaha’s honor follows on the heels of teammate Arda Azkara, who was the Mountain West Player and Freshman of the Week just seven days earlier.

Samaha went 5-0 in singles and doubles combined, running his singles winning streak to five straight, winning league honors. For the season, he is tied for the team lead in wins with 10, and he has won five singles matches in a row, and he is undefeated in doubles, going 4-0 and leading his other two matches when the point was called.

New Mexico (5-2) heads to Arizona State for the ASU Invitational Friday through Sunday in Tempe.