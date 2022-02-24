 Editorial: NM should revisit funds for a forestation center - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: NM should revisit funds for a forestation center

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

With the climate warming, wildfire season becoming year-round and older trees as potential fuel, we have ideal conditions for catastrophic wildfires in New Mexico.

The state, home to five national forests, badly needs a long-term solution to avoid another massive fire like 2011’s Las Conchas, which left thousands of scorched acres in the Jemez Mountains and led to mudslides and flash floods.

New Mexico State University, New Mexico Highlands University, the University of New Mexico and the state Forestry Division have signed an agreement to create a state forestation center for research, seed collection, a new nursery and planting. The state needs to reforest about 1 million acres, requiring 150-200 million seedlings, but production capacity is a meager 300,000 seedlings a year. The new state reforestation center hopes to produce 5 million seedlings each year.

A $4.6 million bill to kick-start operations at the forestation center and fund the nursery design failed to pass in the recent legislative session. However, the state’s $8.5 billion budget contains $53,400 for a reforestation seed collector position at the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department and $205,900 for six more part-time fire engine bosses, or three full-time equivalents, says Caitlyn R. Wan, senior fiscal analyst for the Legislative Finance Committee. New Mexico is also slated to receive $5 million to $8 million through the Forest Service for wildfire management.

Highlands forestry professor Joshua Sloan says the time is right for New Mexico to create a year-round forestry workforce, rather than relying on positions at state and federal agencies that are seasonal and focused on firefighting in the summertime, not prescribed burns in the winter.

Lawmakers should revisit the funding request next year for a state forestation center so New Mexico has the year-round expertise necessary to properly manage our forests and avoid another burning disaster.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.


