Editorial: Quarters closure brings home business stresses

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

Nothing leaves heartburn in a Southwestern community like the closure of a beloved restaurant.

The shuttering of Quarters BBQ kitchen this month after more than 50 years of business came suddenly for its longtime patrons. But as the owner told the Journal, it was a long struggle to keep things going throughout the pandemic.

Nearly two years into it, Quarters president Connie Nellos says skyrocketing labor and food costs made running the family-owned restaurant that got its start in 1970 nearly impossible. And the 82-year-old businessman did not mince words on how much he believed government leaders’ responses to the pandemic and insufficient aid for small businesses led to his kitchen’s permanent closure Feb. 11.

“The politicians are the one reason we’re not opening anymore,” Nellos said of the restaurant and its signature ribs and hot links. The bar and liquor store portions of the business at 801 Yale SE remain open, and Quarters remains invested in the community with real estate holdings around town, including the block of buildings on Yale where its restaurant and bar, warehouse and liquor store are.

The pandemic isn’t over; its fallout continues to reverberate. Restaurants are struggling greatly to rebuild their staffs, resulting in limited days of operation and feeding a cycle of “can’t open without staff; can’t make money unless we’re open.” And that further delays economic recoveries.

Many of us have lost favorite haunts since the coronavirus came to town in 2020, and while the restaurant game is a hard one to win on a good day (and good days have been few and far between), losing one that has been a gathering place for folks for 50 years hurts your heart.

“I always felt we would be able to survive it, but as time went on, I couldn’t get any help,” Nellos said.

The restaurant’s closure, on the heels of many businesses lost, should open a strong dialogue on continuing economic stresses of the pandemic, what government actions help/hurt, and what consumers can do to help keep our favorite places open. And that includes having a little understanding when the hours change, the line is long or the prices rise.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.


