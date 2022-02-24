 Fresno State nips Lobo women - Albuquerque Journal

Fresno State nips Lobo women

By ABQJournal News Staff

In Fresno, California, host Fresno State defeated New Mexico 71-70 Wednesday in Mountain West Conference women’s basketball.

The loss means the Lobos (22-8, 13-4) can at best share the league’s regular season title with UNLV (22-4, 14-1), which has three regular season games remaining. UNM has only one, Friday at San Jose State.

Fresno State (10-16, 6-9) built a 15-point first-half lead that the Lobos erased, leading by one at halftime. UNM went scoreless in the final 2 minutes, 24 seconds of the game.

Check back here later for Ken Sickenger’s report, and also look for coverage in Thursday’s Journal print edition.

 


