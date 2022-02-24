Back from health scare, Lobo running back Alexander has big goals

Chad Alexander remains hungry for the ball. His heart continues to beat.

It wasn’t too long ago that both factors came into question for the University of New Mexico redshirt junior running back known for his determination.

Alexander, who contributed mostly on special teams, said he woke up one morning late last season with chest pains. Inflammation of the heart, he says, forced him to miss the final five games of the season. He avoided activity for two months and didn’t gain clearance until last month.

He said he had been detected with a heart ailment during the 2020 season. He has avoided testing positive for COVID-19. He believes that because he neglected taking heart medication last fall, his condition became serious, to the point that he had to stop playing football.

But he says he’s OK now.

“I feel great,” Alexander now says. “Better than ever.”

His dreams remain the same: “To get my mom out of the hood. I want to accomplish my goals and dreams of getting to the NFL, to be great and to accomplish things at New Mexico. I still have things I want to do.”

While he played football in New Orleans and eventually starred for Landry-Walker High, the 5-foot-6, 190-pound Alexander usually tried to imitate Barry Sanders, the 5-8 dynamic Detroit Lions running back who was known for his mind-boggling moves. Alexander rushed for 1,084 yards on 118 carries with 17 rushing touchdowns as a high school senior in the fall of 2018.

He began playing football at age 6. The game became a great outlet and a way to avoid the danger that lurked close by. He said his uncle Sonny and cousin Anthony died of gun violence during his childhood. The pain of loss caused him to cling to football and ultimately a scholarship offer from UNM.

When he told his mother, Kevaina, of his heart inflammation and having to sit out, she cried.

The game means so much to Alexander and has opened many doors for him. The 22-year-old said he’s three semesters from earning a degree in Communications.

The goal of playing in the NFL is in the distance. For now, he’s all about climbing a crowded depth chart and finding ways to contribute to the Lobos, who continue to rebuild. The team took a break this week from spring football and resume on Tuesday.

Four running backs (JUCO transfer Sherod White and freshmen Christian Washington, Zach Vigil and Myron Carter) have been added to the UNM roster that lost Aaron Dumas and Bobby Cole to the transfer portal. In addition, Nate Jones, who was second on the team in rushing as a freshman, returns after sitting out last year while he worked his way back into good standing.

“Chad is one of the hardest-working running backs in our group,” said Jones, who entered the transfer portal last year, but returned. “He’s always working to get better. Always trying to learn new things. I’m proud of him and what he’s accomplished so far.”

Jones said he admires the way Alexander always wants the ball and is hungry to prove that he can be the lead running back. He said all the running backs share the same mentality and that it will help if ever given the opportunity.

UNM coach Danny Gonzales said he’s excited that Alexander is back and ready to contribute.

“It was kinda scary, that we weren’t allowed to let him do anything,” Gonzales said. “He kept a positive frame of mind, which is hard to do when something you love is taken away and you don’t know when you’ll get it back. He stayed positive. He stayed focused. I’m proud of him for being out here. He helps our football team. The last two years he’s been in situations where he has made us better.”

Sept. 3

Season opener: Maine at New Mexico, time, TV TBA