ICYMI: First look at Cillian Murphy in ‘Oppenheimer’

With casting and pre-production in full swing in New Mexico, Universal Pictures released the first image from the upcoming film, “Oppenheimer.”

In the black and white picture, Cillian Murphy dons a wide-brimmed hat with a cigarette in his mouth.

The film is set to be directed by Christopher Nolan, who is collaborating with Universal Pictures for the first time on a film.

“Oppenheimer” tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, who changed the world during his time in New Mexico.

He is known as being the “father of the atomic bomb” with his role in the Manhattan Project and head of Los Alamos Laboratory. He also oversaw the Trinity Test, which was detonated near White Sands Monument in southern New Mexico.

The film carries some big hitters in the cast. Emily Blunt will play biologist/botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer. Matt Damon is slated to portray General Leslie Groves Jr., who was the director of the Manhattan Project.

Robert Downey Jr. will portray Lewis Strauss, who was a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission.

Florence Pugh is slated to jump into the role of psychiatrist Jean Tatlock, while Benny Safdie will portray physicist Edward Teller.

Josh Hartnett will jump into the role of American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence.

Dylan Arnold will play Frank Oppenheimer, who is the younger brother of J. Robert Oppenheimer and conducted research during the Manhattan Project.

Alden Ehrenreich, Rami Malek, Jack Quaid, Kenneth Branagh, Matthew Modine and Dane DeHaan have all signed on to the project, though roles aren’t released yet.

The film is slated for a July 21, 2023 release.

The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize–winning book “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer,” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.