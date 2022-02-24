 ICYMI: First look at Cillian Murphy in 'Oppenheimer' - Albuquerque Journal

ICYMI: First look at Cillian Murphy in ‘Oppenheimer’

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Cililan Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer in a first look at the upcoming film, “Oppenheimer.” (Courtesy of Universal Pictures)

With casting and pre-production in full swing in New Mexico, Universal Pictures released the first image from the upcoming film, “Oppenheimer.”

In the black and white picture, Cillian Murphy dons a wide-brimmed hat with a cigarette in his mouth.

The film is set to be directed by Christopher Nolan, who is collaborating with Universal Pictures for the first time on a film.

“Oppenheimer” tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, who changed the world during his time in New Mexico.

On the test ground for the atomic bomb near Almagordo, Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer, University of California physicist, smokes his pipe as he contemplates the site on Sept. 9, 1945. (Associated Press photo)

He is known as being the “father of the atomic bomb” with his role in the Manhattan Project and head of Los Alamos Laboratory. He also oversaw the Trinity Test, which was detonated near White Sands Monument in southern New Mexico.

The film carries some big hitters in the cast. Emily Blunt will play biologist/botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer. Matt Damon is slated to portray General Leslie Groves Jr., who was the director of the Manhattan Project.

Robert Downey Jr. will portray Lewis Strauss, who was a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission.

Florence Pugh is slated to jump into the role of psychiatrist Jean Tatlock, while Benny Safdie will portray physicist Edward Teller.

Josh Hartnett will jump into the role of American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence.

Dylan Arnold will play Frank Oppenheimer, who is the younger brother of J. Robert Oppenheimer and conducted research during the Manhattan Project.

Alden Ehrenreich, Rami Malek, Jack Quaid, Kenneth Branagh, Matthew Modine and Dane DeHaan have all signed on to the project, though roles aren’t released yet.

The film is slated for a July 21, 2023 release.

The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize–winning book “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer,” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
ICYMI: First look at Cillian Murphy in 'Oppenheimer'
ABQnews Seeker
With casting and pre-production in full ... With casting and pre-production in full swing in New Mexico, Universal Pictures released the first image from the upcoming film, 'Oppenheimer.' In the black ...
2
$1.7M more approved for BernCo headquarters
ABQnews Seeker
$331K for seal replica struck from ... $331K for seal replica struck from proposal
3
Officer, suspect injured in Hobbs shooting
ABQnews Seeker
A Hobbs police officer and a ... A Hobbs police officer and a suspect are both in the hospital after being injured in a shooting Wednesday evening. New Mexico State Police ...
4
Online dating has gone to the dogs – ...
ABQnews Seeker
Virtual adoption matches pets and owners Virtual adoption matches pets and owners
5
Southwest passenger puts the 'P' in plane
ABQnews Seeker
Man's behavior on board forced the ... Man's behavior on board forced the California-bound flight to divert to Albuquerque
6
Scrase says hospitals are 'out of the woods'
ABQnews Seeker
Acting health secretary says more public ... Acting health secretary says more public health orders will wind down next month
7
Proactivity is on APD's radar in new pilot project
ABQnews Seeker
Officer focus is on tackling speeding, ... Officer focus is on tackling speeding, preventing fatal crashes
8
NM Supreme Court clears way for medical cannabis producers ...
ABQnews Seeker
Makers could qualify for state tax ... Makers could qualify for state tax deductions
9
San Juan extension to avoid blackouts
ABQnews Seeker
PNM does not need PRC permission ... PNM does not need PRC permission to run coal-fired power plant through summer months