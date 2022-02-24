 Road work to delay traffic on I-40 - Albuquerque Journal

Road work to delay traffic on I-40

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Interstate 40 between 98th Street and Unser on Feb. 24 and 25, from  9 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to the New Mexico Department of Transportation. Traffic delays are likely and drivers who normally use the I-40 on-ramps at 98th Street eastbound, and at Unser westbound should seek alternate routes as these ramps will be closed.

Beginning Feb. 28, wall barriers will be in place along I-40 between 98th Street and Unser, and traffic will be reduced to two lanes in each direction. Active construction will take place Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting.

The closures are part of an ongoing $19.5 million reconstruction project. For further information go to nmroads.com or call 511 for the latest project updates.

 


