Suspect killed in police shooting in Edgewood

A shooting involving the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office in Edgewood left a suspect dead, State Police said Thursday morning on Twitter.

“Deputies are uninjured and okay,” State Police said. “Suspect is deceased.”

The shooting occurred on County Road A102 near Monica Lane in Edgewood. Authorities didn’t say what led to the shooting or provide any other details.

“Investigation is active. details limited” State Police said.

The Edgewood police shooting occurred hours after a shooting in Hobbs left a Hobbs officer and suspect injured. Both were transported to the hospital. State Police is also investigating that shooting.