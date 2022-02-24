Governor appoints new Interstate Stream Commissioners

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed three new members to the New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission.

Phoebe Suina, Aaron Chavez and Peter Russell join a panel that oversees water resources, long-term water plans and compacts with neighboring states.

The appointments come as all of New Mexico experiences some level of drought and the state navigates litigation with Texas over Rio Grande delivery obligations.

Suina is a hydrologist from Cochiti and San Felipe pueblos.

She owns High Water Mark, an environmental consulting firm in Bernalillo.

“I work on a number of issues related to federal, state and local government policies and requirements, and how they overlap with tribal and pueblo government roles and considerations,” Suina said.

She previously worked with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Los Alamos National Laboratory and the U.S. Energy Department and Bureau of Reclamation.

Chavez is executive director of the San Juan Water Commission, which represents cities and counties in northwest New Mexico.

“There’s big issues in the Colorado River Basin,” Chavez said.

He is also vice president of the Colorado River Water Users Association, and has worked on regional endangered species recovery programs and water rights issues.

Russell recently retired as Silver City’s community development director.

“I worked a lot on water issues, like groundwater cleanup in terms of old mining sites and also the development of new water rights,” he said.

Russell also worked with the Nature Conservancy on land and water acquisitions for habitat projects.

The new members fill vacancies left by Tanya Trujillo, Bidtah Becker and Mike Hamman.

Hamman, whom the governor named as the new State Engineer earlier this month, now serves as the commission secretary.

The new commission appointees join Stacy Timmons, Aron Balok, Greg Carrasco and Paula Garcia.

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.