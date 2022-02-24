 Hobbs officer wounded, suspect killed in shooting - Albuquerque Journal

Hobbs officer wounded, suspect killed in shooting

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

A police officer was wounded and a suspect killed in a shootout in Hobbs Wednesday night.

The officer was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. He has not been publicly identified and his condition has not been released.

A second suspect — 28-year-old Janessa Perez of Hobbs — was taken into custody and handcuffed but managed to steal a police cruiser and flee the area, according to a news release from the police department. 

“Perez crashed a short time later then fled on foot,” the release states. “Perez is still outstanding at this time.”

According to the Hobbs Police Department, around 10:30 PM an officer spotted a vehicle that appeared to be abandoned on the 1900 block of N Turner. A man fled the area and “multiple gunshots were fired.”

Both the officer and the suspect were struck.

Perez was taken into custody but police say she was able to escape while paramedics and officers were rendering aid to the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he died. He had not been identified.

The New Mexico State Police will investigate the incident.

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 2 times


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Driver charged in alleged racing crash that flipped school ...
ABQnews Seeker
at speeds over 100 mph — ... at speeds over 100 mph — and crashing into a school bus full of children Wednesday evening on the West Side. Mario Perez, 49, ...
2
Hobbs officer wounded, suspect killed in shooting
ABQnews Seeker
28-year-old Janessa Perez of Hobbs — ... 28-year-old Janessa Perez of Hobbs — was taken into custody and handcuffed but managed to steal a police cruiser and flee the area, according ...
3
Governor appoints new Interstate Stream Commissioners
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed three new members to the New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission. Phoebe Suina, Aaron Chavez and Peter Russell join ...
4
Suspect killed in police shooting in Edgewood
ABQnews Seeker
A shooting involving the Torrance County ... A shooting involving the Torrance County Sheriff's Office in Edgewood left a suspect dead, State Police said Thursday morning on Twitter. 'Deputies are uninjured ...
5
Road work to delay traffic on I-40
ABQnews Seeker
Traffic will be reduced to one ... Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Interstate 40 between 98th Street and Unser on Feb. 24 and 25, from  ...
6
ICYMI: First look at Cillian Murphy in 'Oppenheimer'
ABQnews Seeker
With casting and pre-production in full ... With casting and pre-production in full swing in New Mexico, Universal Pictures released the first image from the upcoming film, 'Oppenheimer.' In the black ...
7
$1.7M more approved for BernCo headquarters
ABQnews Seeker
$331K for seal replica struck from ... $331K for seal replica struck from proposal
8
Officer, suspect injured in Hobbs shooting
ABQnews Seeker
A Hobbs police officer and a ... A Hobbs police officer and a suspect are both in the hospital after being injured in a shooting Wednesday evening. New Mexico State Police ...
9
Online dating has gone to the dogs – ...
ABQnews Seeker
Virtual adoption matches pets and owners Virtual adoption matches pets and owners