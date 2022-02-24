Driver charged in alleged racing crash that flipped school bus

A man is accused of racing another driver — at speeds over 100 mph — and crashing into a school bus full of children Wednesday evening on the West Side.

Mario Perez, 49, is charged with two counts of great bodily harm by vehicle in the incident. Perez, the school bus driver and several middle school students were hospitalized following the crash.

Two students, a 13 and 14 year old, had serious injuries including a broken pelvis and femur requiring surgery.

Perez, who also broke his femur, will be booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center once he is released from the hospital. His criminal history shows he has been ticketed twice since 2015 for speeding, and got off with a warning in the second incident.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said police are asking the public’s help to identify the second driver who fled the scene.

“According to witnesses, the other driver was in a blue Ford Mustang,” she said.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Metropolitan Court:

Police responded around 4:05 p.m. to the crash at the intersection of Messina and Gibson SW, just west of Blake. Officers found the school bus flipped onto its side and a white Mustang on fire.

Witnesses told police the driver of the white Mustang, Perez, was racing the driver of a blue Mustang before crashing into the school bus. One witness estimated the cars were speeding over 110 mph, in the 40 mph stretch, before the crash.

The school bus driver told police the “collision happened so fast” and, afterward, Perez told him he had been driving between 60 and 80 mph. Officers checked Perez for impairment and found that he was not under the influence at the time.