 Driver charged in alleged racing crash that flipped school bus - Albuquerque Journal

Driver charged in alleged racing crash that flipped school bus

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Several middle school students and the driver from another car were injured when a school bus flipped in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Southwest Albuquerque. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)
Several middle school students and the driver from another car were injured when a school bus flipped in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Southwest Albuquerque. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)
A man is accused of racing another driver — at speeds over 100 mph — and crashing into a school bus full of children Wednesday evening on the West Side.

Mario Perez, 49, is charged with two counts of great bodily harm by vehicle in the incident. Perez, the school bus driver and several middle school students were hospitalized following the crash.

Two students, a 13 and 14 year old, had serious injuries including a broken pelvis and femur requiring surgery.

Perez, who also broke his femur, will be booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center once he is released from the hospital. His criminal history shows he has been ticketed twice since 2015 for speeding, and got off with a warning in the second incident.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said police are asking the public’s help to identify the second driver who fled the scene.

“According to witnesses, the other driver was in a blue Ford Mustang,” she said.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Metropolitan Court:

Police responded around 4:05 p.m. to the crash at the intersection of Messina and Gibson SW, just west of Blake. Officers found the school bus flipped onto its side and a white Mustang on fire.

Witnesses told police the driver of the white Mustang, Perez, was racing the driver of a blue Mustang before crashing into the school bus. One witness estimated the cars were speeding over 110 mph, in the 40 mph stretch, before the crash.

The school bus driver told police the “collision happened so fast” and, afterward, Perez told him he had been driving between 60 and 80 mph. Officers checked Perez for impairment and found that he was not under the influence at the time.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Driver charged in alleged racing crash that flipped school ...
ABQnews Seeker
at speeds over 100 mph — ... at speeds over 100 mph — and crashing into a school bus full of children Wednesday evening on the West Side. Mario Perez, 49, ...
2
Hobbs officer wounded, suspect killed in shooting
ABQnews Seeker
28-year-old Janessa Perez of Hobbs — ... 28-year-old Janessa Perez of Hobbs — was taken into custody and handcuffed but managed to steal a police cruiser and flee the area, according ...
3
Governor appoints new Interstate Stream Commissioners
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed three new members to the New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission. Phoebe Suina, Aaron Chavez and Peter Russell join ...
4
Suspect killed in police shooting in Edgewood
ABQnews Seeker
A shooting involving the Torrance County ... A shooting involving the Torrance County Sheriff's Office in Edgewood left a suspect dead, State Police said Thursday morning on Twitter. 'Deputies are uninjured ...
5
Road work to delay traffic on I-40
ABQnews Seeker
Traffic will be reduced to one ... Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Interstate 40 between 98th Street and Unser on Feb. 24 and 25, from  ...
6
ICYMI: First look at Cillian Murphy in 'Oppenheimer'
ABQnews Seeker
With casting and pre-production in full ... With casting and pre-production in full swing in New Mexico, Universal Pictures released the first image from the upcoming film, 'Oppenheimer.' In the black ...
7
$1.7M more approved for BernCo headquarters
ABQnews Seeker
$331K for seal replica struck from ... $331K for seal replica struck from proposal
8
Officer, suspect injured in Hobbs shooting
ABQnews Seeker
A Hobbs police officer and a ... A Hobbs police officer and a suspect are both in the hospital after being injured in a shooting Wednesday evening. New Mexico State Police ...
9
Online dating has gone to the dogs – ...
ABQnews Seeker
Virtual adoption matches pets and owners Virtual adoption matches pets and owners