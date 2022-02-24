 Last call for Top Workplaces nominations - Albuquerque Journal

Last call for Top Workplaces nominations

By ABQJournal News Staff

Friday is the last day for New Mexicans to nominate their place of employment for the Journal’s 2022 Top Workplaces program.

The program, which is free to participating employers, offers organizations the opportunity to gauge their ability to hire and retain top talent.

Anybody can nominate any eligible organization — employees, management, even customers.

Once a workplace is nominated, research firm Energage will collect in-depth surveys from its workers about their employer. The survey gauges leadership, direction, values, appreciation, pay and benefits. Energage then evaluates those responses and ultimately presents a list recognizing the best workplaces in the state in three categories based on size.

Not every organization that participates makes the winners list. Winners are recognized in a special edition of Business Outlook.

Any organization with 35 or more employees — public, private, nonprofit or government — is eligible to participate.

To nominate a workplace, go to abqjournal.com/nominate or call 505-288-3443.

There is no cost to participate in Top Workplaces. After the results are finalized, employers may choose to pay Energage to receive an analysis of the full survey results. The Journal does not profit from those transactions.


