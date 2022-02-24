Legal woes persist for Cottonwood Mall owner

Cottonwood Mall’s owner’s legal battles are continuing as a bank filed foreclosure against the mall last week, court documents said.

A lawsuit filed in the Second Judicial District Court by the U.S. Bank National Association claims that the mall defaulted on a $105 million loan issued in 2014.

The bank claims Cottonwood Mall’s owners — listed in the suit as Mall of Cottonwood, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company — failed to pay the full loan amount due starting in May and owes upwards of $100 million in unpaid principal, principal interest and associated fees.

To repay the debts, the bank is asking for the sale of Cottonwood Mall.

Mall at Cottonwood is a subsidiary of Washington Prime Group. Last year, Washington Prime Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy citing difficulties caused by the pandemic.

Cottonwood Mall was last sold in 2014, when Washington Prime Group purchased it from Simon Properties, according to earlier reports.