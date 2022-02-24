Sandia Nordic Ski Club strives to grow the sport, while helping maintain trails

For many years, the backside of the Sandia Mountains provided a bevy of unofficial and ungraded trails that local cross country skiers would use to get their fix of the sport.

But five years ago, an intrepid group of enthusiasts decided that the Nordic skiing, while nowhere near as popular or as flamboyant as its cousin, alpine or downhill skiing, still deserved its proper place on the mountain.

“We wanted to actually to also have a better position in terms of interacting officially with the U.S. Forest Service in the Sandia Ranger District,” said Sandia Nordic Ski Club President Scott Dietrich. “We didn’t have that many groomed trails. We did a little bit of grooming, but we had no official relationship with the forest service.”

So that’s when the ski club incorporated as a charitable organization in order to do just that.

“The focus is to grow the sport,” Dietrich said. “But also to provide the Albuquerque winter recreation community with some high-quality groomed cross country ski trails.”

Toward that end, the club, through dues and donations, bought state-of-the-art grooming equipment in the form of a 700cc Yamaha Grizzly ATV with snowtracks, affectionately known as “The Grizz,” and an 84-inch Yellowstone Track Systems Ginzugroomer.

“The mission of our club, in general, is to advance the sport of cross country skiing in the Albuquerque area, and focus on select cross country ski trails on the top of the Sandias that we groom,” Dietrich said.

As the club has grown, now numbering about 200 members, it has expanded into offering clinics, last winter holding its first clinic for children aged 6-12, and following that up with another one this winter.

In addition to classic Nordic ski clinics, members have also given clinics on the some of the nuanced types of cross country skiing, like skate skiing, which somewhat encompasses some ice-skating techniques.

In the off season, waxing clinics and classic and skate rollerskiing clinics are popular.

Right now, club volunteers groom about five miles worth of trails twice a week, he said, taking about 3½ hours to finish the task.

“We are very volunteer dependent,” Dietrich said.

The grooming is important, he said, because it creates safe trails for use.

“With the freeze and thaw cycles between snowfalls, those trails get very icy and very compacted with people snowshoeing and people skiing, and some people walking without snowshoes,” Dietrich said.

The Grizz, an ATV that is affixed with snow tracks on each hub rather than wheels, is ridden following fresh snowfalls with a grooming attachment is used that is “designed to compact freshly fallen snow and get the air out and pack it down,” he said.

And when the ice is older and crusty, the Ginzu attachment “puts blades into the snow to cut the crusty surface and rake it out into fresh corduroy, it looks like corduroy fabric,” Dietrich said.

The groomed trails start at the Ellis parking lot – the second-to-last parking area before the crest parking lots. It follows a trail for about a mile that heads to the upper tram terminal.

From there, it winds down the mountain for about four miles to the 10K parking lot.

“The trails are absolutely gorgeous,” Dietrich said. “The Ellis parking lot is about 10,300 feet in elevation so it’s pretty high up on the mountain, What comes along with it are spectacular views, looking up to the north and to the east and to the south.”