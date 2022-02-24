Fishing Line for Feb. 24, 2022

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

Kaleb Campbell of Albuquerque caught a 35-inch pike at Cochiti Lake using a crankbait lure Feb. 13.

Esteban Molina of Bayard caught a 20-inch, 3-pound Gila trout on the Gila River using a black copper john fly Feb. 12.

Erik Garcia of Austin, Texas, and Jason Quintana of El Paso caught their limits of rainbow trout at Grindstone Reservoir using salmon eggs Feb. 18.

Jaiden Torrez, 10, and Emma Torrez, 8, of Roswell caught a limit of trout together at Lake Van using peach PowerBait on Feb. 13.

Pearl Yeager of Des Montes caught a 19-inch rainbow trout on the Red River using a spinner Feb. 19.

Ezekiel Lucero Jaramillo, 6, of Las Vegas caught 16.5-inch, 14-inch and two 13-inch trout at Storrie Lake using garlic glitter PowerBait on Feb. 20.

Aaliyah Gallegos of Santa Fe caught a 16-inch, 2-pound rainbow trout at Tingley Beach using PowerBait on Feb. 21.

If you have a catch of the week story, send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

NOTES FROM GAME & FISH

Northeast fishing report

Cabresto Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Charette Lakes is closed for the season and will reopen in March.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was not measured due to ice.

Clayton Lake is closed for the season and will reopen in March.

Winter season hours at Conchas Lake: Open for day-use access only Thursday-Sunday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. For updated lake conditions visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-868-2270.

At Costilla Creek, the department has implemented the final phase of a project to expand Rio Grande cutthroat trout in 120 miles of the Costilla watershed in northern New Mexico. The final phase involved removal of fish within a designated area (Rio Costilla from Costilla Dam downstream to the Valle Vidal Boundary including all tributaries and Comanche Creek from the road culvert crossing on Forest Road 1950 downstream to its confluence with Rio Costilla and all tributaries) with a tentative restocking of Rio Grande cutthroat this spring. Places to fish nearby include Costilla Creek below the fish barrier, Upper Comanche Creek, Shuree Ponds, Middle Ponil Creek, Upper Powderhouse Creek, Little Costilla Creek, Vidal Creek and McCrystal Creek. Please check the Department website for additional information on the project and to identify alternative angling opportunities in the interim.

Cowles Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

Ice fishing for trout at Eagle Nest Lake was slow to fair using PowerBait, tungsten ice jigs, Swedish Pimple lures tipped with worm and pink Trout Magnet lures. Ice fishing for perch was fair using tungsten ice jigs, Swedish Pimple lures tipped with worm, PowerBait and Trout Magnet lures. For updated lake conditions visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-377-1594.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Rock Lake was fair to good using pink PowerBait and small jigs tipped with worm.

Gallinas River had no reports from anglers this week.

Anglers reported Hopewell Lake was frozen and the entrance gates are locked until spring. Ice fishing for trout was very good using orange PowerBait and nightcrawler worms.

Lake Alice is temporarily closed due to recent weather conditions and ice forming on the lake. State Park officials have deemed the lake unsafe at this time. For updated lake conditions visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-445-5607.

Lake Maloya is open for ice fishing at your own risk. Ice can be inconsistent, so please use caution when venturing out onto the ice. Fishing for trout was fair to good using pink PowerBait, meal worms and wax worms on jigs, corn, silver-and-blue spoons and salmon eggs. For updated lake conditions visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-445-5607.

Los Pinos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Maxwell Lake 13 is closed for the season and will reopen in March.

Monastery Lake remains under a current winter closure.

Morphy Lake is closed for the season and will reopen in March.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near the town of Pecos on Monday morning was not measured due to ice. Fishing for trout was fair to good using pheasant tail nymph flies.

Streamflow on the Red River below the hatchery Monday morning was 37.5 cubic feet per second (cfs). Fishing for trout was fair to good using spinners and zebra midge flies.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande at the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 411 cfs. Fishing for trout near Pilar was slow but fishing for trout further upstream was good using small nymph and midge flies.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo on Monday morning near Valdez was not measured due to ice.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora on Monday morning near Tererro was not measured due to ice.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Peñasco on Monday morning was not measured due to ice.

Santa Cruz Reservoir had no reports from anglers this week.

Shuree Ponds is closed for the season and will reopen in July.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Storrie Lake was good using garlic glitter PowerBait.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for walleye at Ute Lake was fair using blade baits jigged on gravel points in 20 to 25 feet of water. The main lake water surface temperature was in the low 40s and the water clarity was clear.

Northwest fishing report

Abiquiú Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Waterflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 190 cfs.

Fishing for trout at Albuquerque Area Drains was fair to good using orange PowerBait and homemade dough bait.

Fishing for all species was slow at Bluewater Lake.

Brazos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Canjilon Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Monday-morning flows below El Vado and Abiquiú on the Chama River were 97.3 cfs and 61.9 cfs, respectively. Fishing for trout below El Vado Lake was fair using nightcrawler worms and spinners. Fishing for trout below Abiquiú Lake was fair using beadhead nymph flies. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Fishing for pike at Cochiti Lake was good using crankbait lures.

El Vado Lake is closed to ice fishing due to thin ice covering the lake.

There was no fishing due to thin ice covering Fenton Lake. Please remember, only two cutthroat trout are allowed to be harvested per day within the regular five-fish limit.

Heron Lake is open to ice fishing, anglers are advised to use caution due to inconsistent ice conditions. Fishing for trout was fair to good using ice fishing jigs, spoons and salmon eggs.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow on the Jemez near the village of Jemez Springs on Monday morning was 20.8 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using worms and salmon eggs downstream from Battleship Rock.

Laguna del Campo is closed for the season and will reopen in May.

Lagunitas Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Farmington had no reports from anglers this week.

Due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions, stocking efforts have been suspended at McGaffey Lake. Lake conditions will be monitored and stockings will resume once conditions improve.

Navajo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Rio Grande had no reports from anglers this week.

San Gregorio Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the San Juan River on Monday morning was 343 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was good using bunny leech flies, red annelid flies and zebra midge pattern flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was fair to good using spinners and spoons.

Parking is limited and 4-wheel drive vehicles are recommended due to snow at Seven Springs Brood Pond.

Fishing for trout at Tingley Beach was good using garlic PowerBait and chartreuse PowerBait.

Trout Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Southwest fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alumni Pond was good using marshmallows.

Fishing for trout at Bear Canyon Lake was slow.

Fishing for trout at Bill Evans Lake was fair to good using pink PowerBait. Fishing for bass was fair using small jigs.

Caballo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Elephant Butte Lake was fair to good using cut gizzard shad bait and live bait. Fishing for white bass was slow to fair using live bait. Fishing for largemouth bass was fair using Senko worms.

Escondida Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Gila River on Monday morning was 57.3 cfs. Fishing for Gila trout was good using black copper john flies.

Glenwood Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Roberts was slow.

Fishing for trout at Percha Dam was fair to good using yellow and orange PowerBait.

Quemado Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Rancho Grande Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte on Monday morning was 0.10 cfs.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Trees Lake was good using pink and chartreuse garlic PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Young Pond was good using corn PowerBait, nymph PowerBait, cheese PowerBait and lime green PowerBait.

Southeast fishing report

Alto Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Bataan Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on Berrendo Creek.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 3.97 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using salmon peach PowerBait near Higby Hole.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the city of Alamogordo due to fire damage. It appears that the lake will be out of commission until later this year.

Bosque Redondo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Bottomless Lakes was fair to good using yellow PowerBait.

Brantley Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Carlsbad Municipal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Chaparral Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Eunice Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Green Meadow Lake was good using salmon peach PowerBait.

Greene Acres Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was good using salmon eggs and salmon peach PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Jal Lake was good using floating PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Lake Van was good using peach PowerBait.

Oasis Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 89.9 cfs.

Fishing for trout at Perch Lake was good using Kastmaster lures and peach PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Ruidoso River on Monday morning at Hollywood was 4.31 cfs.

Santa Rosa Lake is open to boating, but due to low lake levels, Santa Rosa Lake State Park will operate as a no-wake lake until conditions improve. Fishing for all species was slow.

Sumner Lake had no reports from anglers this week.