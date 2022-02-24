Sports Speak Up! Readers’ frustration mounts over both Lobo basketball teams

BOTH LOBO basketball teams are suffering from fatigue and mental exhaustion. Both are making “rookie” mistakes; they are constantly out of position, they are so tired from this long season, even the best players are unable to perform. Add to that two head coaches who are not communicating with their star players, nor motivating them now, and it makes for disasters. How dare the men lose to 0-14 San Jose State? How dare Bradbury not intentionally foul with 45 seconds to go and only leave 4 seconds on the clock. Why is UNM paying for this?

— Irritated Lobo Alum

THE TELLING STATISTIC from most of the UNM (men’s) basketball losses? Points in the paint. Colorado State 44, New Mexico 22; San Jose State 40, New Mexico 30; Utah State 44, New Mexico 28. Lobos are losing their man on defense, allowing opponents layups and dunks. Too easy. Wouldn’t that tell ourcoach that a zone defense would be a good adjustment? Apparently not. This season will come to an end in approximately two weeks at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas in front of a sparse crowd. Same thing again next year? Lord, have mercy.

— Lobo Statistician

GLAD TO HEAR the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team will finally be receiving equal pay with the men. Given their amazing successes on the international stage, and the lack thereof from the men, they should receive more than their male counterparts; but at least this is a good start.

— Rich, Corrales