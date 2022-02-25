 Man charged in fatal shooting inside ABQ gas station - Albuquerque Journal

Man charged in fatal shooting inside ABQ gas station

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Christopher Valencia (MDC)
Detectives have arrested a young man they say fatally shot an acquaintance during a dispute over a handgun Wednesday evening inside a gas station in Northeast Albuquerque.

Christopher Valencia, 18, is charged with an open count of murder in the death of 20-year-old Ryan Costello. Valencia has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

In the hours leading up to the shooting, according to police, Valencia used the same gun to threaten his girlfriend, her younger brother and shoot at her friend during a fight in Southeast Albuquerque. Valencia is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and shooting at or from a motor vehicle in connection with that incident.

During an interview with police, Valencia’s girlfriend said he told her he shot and killed a teenager outside an Albuquerque mall last year. Valencia has not been charged in that case.

“Detectives are looking into the statement. I can’t confirm any suspects for that case,” Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said in response to questions.

Wednesday’s homicide came at the tail end of a busy day for Valencia.

Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to a shooting inside the Premier Gas and Food Mart near Juan Tabo and Indian School NE, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. Inside they found Costello with a gunshot wound to the neck, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The clerk told police Valencia, who came into the store weekly, pulled up in his girlfriend’s car and tried to withdraw $15 dollars using her bank card. Police said Valencia told the clerk he took his girlfriend’s car during a fight and “was going to jail tonight.”

The clerk told police another man who “appeared to know” Valencia came into the store and the two argued, according to court records. The clerk said the man told Valencia “let me see it” and Valencia pulled out a gun and shot him twice.

Police said Valencia was pulled over soon after in his girlfriend’s stolen car and was taken to the police station. Valencia allegedly told police he shot Costello because he kept asking to see the gun and “he believed (Costello) was going to try and take his gun.”

When the shooting happened, police were in the middle of interviewing Valencia’s girlfriend about an incident at her home hours earlier.

Police said the couple got into a fight around 12:30 p.m. after the girlfriend told an erratic and armed Valencia that he had to leave her house. The girlfriend told police that Valencia pointed a gun at her and her younger brother before he shot at a friend who tried to deescalate the situation.

Police said Valencia then took his girlfriend’s car and shot several rounds off as he drove away. After Costello’s shooting, according to court records, Valencia told his mom and an acquaintance that he had shot someone.

Police said Valencia told the acquaintance, over the phone, “I’m sorry I killed him.”
As an officer was completing his report outside the girlfriend’s home, she approached and said she “wanted to be truthful.”

The girlfriend told the officer, according to court records, that Valencia said he killed a teen outside an Albuquerque mall, “stating he would protect her and is not afraid to kill someone.”


