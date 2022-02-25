Editorial: Suspected racer-bus crash shows APD right on traffic crackdown

Hours after the Albuquerque Police Department announced a proactive traffic enforcement plan to cut down on speeding and crashes, a driver police say was street racing slammed into a school bus, flipping it on its side and sending himself, the bus driver and several middle school students to the hospital.

Such racing is a “problem all over the city,” a spokesman said. While providing a dramatic example of why APD is doing the right thing by cracking down on dangerous driving, Wednesday’s West Side crash also fueled criticism that a child has to get hurt for the city to react.

Such criticism was amplified when 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya was mowed down in a crosswalk as his family left the River of Lights in December. Off-road vehicles were causing problems on city streets well before his death, but the public outrage at the hit-and-run was met with an APD crackdown on off-highway vehicles. Now outrage over the bus crash should once again help focus the public’s anger.

And while there’s plenty of data to indicate a proactive traffic enforcement plan should have been in place much sooner (this rampant lawlessness did not happen overnight) it’s important to emphasize the blame lies with the thoughtless, careless, dangerous drivers who are the real problem.

There were 85 traffic deaths in 2021 — the highest number ever recorded on Albuquerque streets. APD Deputy Chief Michael Smathers says “a recklessness and wanton disregard kind of came to light during COVID.” Officers have clocked drivers going 80, 90, 100 mph on residential streets. At the same time, APD’s perennial staffing challenges led to enforcement challenges.

It was a deadly combination. Cmdr. Joseph Viers of the Traffic Division says there’s a direct correlation between the drop in citations issued — from 55,819 in 2019 to 39,219 in 2020 to 36,431 last year — and the rise in fatal traffic crashes — from 55 in 2019 to 76 in 2020 to that record 85 last year.

New Mexico has also had the highest pedestrian death rate in the country for five years running, according to annual reports from the Governors Highway Safety Association. Recently updated data from the N.M. Department of Transportation has 100 pedestrians killed last year. In the Albuquerque area alone, drivers struck at least 324 people in 2021, resulting in a record-high 49 fatalities. Twenty were the result of hit-and-run incidents.

Terra Reed, a longtime traffic safety advocate who served briefly as the city’s Vision Zero coordinator, said it will take a combination of redesigning roads and changing driver behavior to reach the initiative’s “zero traffic deaths by 2040.” And because the cost of redesigning roads for safer driving is “astronomical,” in Reed’s words, we have a choice: Rely on traffic cops to cite us into submission or follow the laws designed to protect us.

APD is making it clear it kicked off the new year writing a lot more citations, thousands more than in the same period in previous years, will have a new speed van program go live this year and is collaborating with other divisions within APD to overlay crash and crime data to put officers where they’re needed most. That’s good news for law-abiding pedestrians, cyclists, motorists and residents, and a smart strategy as a visible police presence can make roadways safer and thwart crime in problem areas.

During Wednesday’s press conference — before the school bus collision occurred — officials announced a pilot project that will have police service aides and patrol officers respond to minor crashes, which often tie up the traffic unit, so those specialized officers can saturate areas with “patterns of speeding, racing and dangerous driving.”

In other words, try to prevent such crashes rather than simply respond to them.

Nobody likes getting a traffic ticket. But look at the picture on the front page of the Thursday Journal, imagine those children inside that flipped bus, and understand this is what our roads have come to.

Near the bus crash, Mayor Tim Keller brought that home: “I’m asking Albuquerque to help us hold each other accountable. If you know someone who does this, you’ve got to talk to them; and if you do this, please don’t ever do it again.”

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.