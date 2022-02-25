 NM Congressional delegation pushes back against new ballooning rule - Albuquerque Journal

NM Congressional delegation pushes back against new ballooning rule

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

Balloons fly over Downtown Albuquerque Monday, Oct. 4. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)
A new FAA rule would prohibit hot air balloons from flying over major portions of Albuquerque, including the Downtown area, like these pilots during the 2021 Balloon Fiesta. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

Three members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation put Federal Aviation Administration officials on notice Thursday that they aren’t happy with a new regulation that local balloonists warn could devastate Albuquerque’s hot air balloon industry.

Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury and Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján urged the agency in a letter to grant a permanent year-round waiver of the regulation requiring hot air balloons carry a new type of tracking device.

The ruling, “is problematic for hot air balloons, the electrical structure of which cannot accommodate this type of tracking equipment,” they told Stephen Dickenson, FAA administrator in Washington, D.C., and Stephen J. Bond, manager of the Air Traffic Control Tower in Albuquerque.

Under the new regulation, without the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast, or ADS-B, device, hot air balloons are not allowed to fly over Albuquerque’s Class C airspace. That airspace includes most of the city, particularly a large section over which balloons regularly fly during the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. The Balloon Fiesta was given a waiver last year, and organizers are requesting another one for this year’s event.

“The FAA adopted the ADS-B tracking requirement with the intent of improving air safety by decreasing the likelihood of midair collisions,” the letter said. “While this is an understandable concern for fixed-wing aircrafts, … it is not substantiated for hot air balloons. Since the inception of the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta nearly 50 years ago, balloon pilots have utilized Visual Flight Rules to keep themselves and their passengers safe. Using these rules, there have been no midair balloon-aircraft collisions in Albuquerque.”

Earlier this week, Balloon Fiesta operations manger Sam Parks told the Journal that the new FAA rule instructs that the ADS-B device be integrated “into the permanent onboard electrical system of the aircraft.” Hot air balloons, he noted, do not have a permanent electrical system, making it impossible to comply with the rule.

Stansbury, Heinrich and Luján stressed the cultural and economic implications of the FAA equipment requirement.

“This regulation comes at a grave cost to the City of Albuquerque, the international capital for hot air ballooning. In addition to serving as a cultural touchstone for communities across Albuquerque, the hot air balloon industry generates millions of dollars for the city and boosts the economies of neighboring municipal and tribal communities.”

Beyond just the annual Balloon Fiesta, which generated more than $180 million, according to a 2019 financial impact study, it is a year-round activity supported by numerous hot air ballooning companies that daily sell rides, they pointed out.

Further, they said, preventing balloons from flying over this major portion of the city, creates a “lack of an opportunity for balloon pilots to practice in this airspace ahead of the annual Balloon Fiesta.”

The solution, the congressional members said, is written within the rule, which permits the Air Traffic Control facility located within the concerned airspace “the discretion to grant deviations from the ADB-S tracking requirement,” as the local Air Traffic Control facility did for last year’s Balloon Fiesta.

“For the foregoing reasons, we request that the FAA grant a permanent waiver of this requirement to the Albuquerque ballooning community, similar to the one the FAA granted to the Colorado Springs ballooning community.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
NM Congressional delegation pushes back against new ballooning rule
ABQnews Seeker
Three members of New Mexico's congressional ... Three members of New Mexico's congressional delegation put Federal Aviation Administration officials on notice Thursday that they aren't happy with a new regulation that ...
2
Hobbs officer wounded, suspect killed in shooting
ABQnews Seeker
who had been handcuffed — managed ... who had been handcuffed — managed to steal a police cruiser. She crashed into a nearby bank drive thru and then fled the scene ...
3
Man charged in fatal shooting inside ABQ gas station
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives have arrested a young man ... Detectives have arrested a young man they say fatally shot an acquaintance during a dispute over a handgun Wednesday evening inside a gas station ...
4
Driver charged in alleged racing crash that flipped school ...
ABQnews Seeker
The man accused of racing another ... The man accused of racing another driver and crashing into a school bus full of children Wednesday evening on the West Side is facing ...
5
Parents of teen charged in school shooting to stand ...
ABQnews Seeker
A judge on Thursday ordered the ... A judge on Thursday ordered the parents of a 15-year-old boy charged with killing four students at his Michigan high school to stand trial ...
6
Lujan Grisham signs bills to aid investigation of missing ...
ABQnews Seeker
Surrounded by families searching for missing ... Surrounded by families searching for missing relatives, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation Thursday empowering the Attorney General's Office to take the lead on ...
7
Legal woes persist for Cottonwood Mall owner
ABQnews Seeker
Cottonwood Mall's owner's legal battles are ... Cottonwood Mall's owner's legal battles are continuing as a bank filed foreclosure against the mall last week, court documents said.
8
Last call for Top Workplaces nominations
ABQnews Seeker
Friday is the last day for ... Friday is the last day for New Mexicans to nominate their place of employment for the Journal's 2022 Top Workplaces program.
9
Governor appoints new Interstate Stream Commissioners
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed three new members to the New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission. Phoebe Suina, Aaron Chavez and Peter Russell join ...