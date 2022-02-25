NM Congressional delegation pushes back against new ballooning rule

Three members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation put Federal Aviation Administration officials on notice Thursday that they aren’t happy with a new regulation that local balloonists warn could devastate Albuquerque’s hot air balloon industry.

Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury and Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján urged the agency in a letter to grant a permanent year-round waiver of the regulation requiring hot air balloons carry a new type of tracking device.

The ruling, “is problematic for hot air balloons, the electrical structure of which cannot accommodate this type of tracking equipment,” they told Stephen Dickenson, FAA administrator in Washington, D.C., and Stephen J. Bond, manager of the Air Traffic Control Tower in Albuquerque.

Under the new regulation, without the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast, or ADS-B, device, hot air balloons are not allowed to fly over Albuquerque’s Class C airspace. That airspace includes most of the city, particularly a large section over which balloons regularly fly during the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. The Balloon Fiesta was given a waiver last year, and organizers are requesting another one for this year’s event.

“The FAA adopted the ADS-B tracking requirement with the intent of improving air safety by decreasing the likelihood of midair collisions,” the letter said. “While this is an understandable concern for fixed-wing aircrafts, … it is not substantiated for hot air balloons. Since the inception of the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta nearly 50 years ago, balloon pilots have utilized Visual Flight Rules to keep themselves and their passengers safe. Using these rules, there have been no midair balloon-aircraft collisions in Albuquerque.”

Earlier this week, Balloon Fiesta operations manger Sam Parks told the Journal that the new FAA rule instructs that the ADS-B device be integrated “into the permanent onboard electrical system of the aircraft.” Hot air balloons, he noted, do not have a permanent electrical system, making it impossible to comply with the rule.

Stansbury, Heinrich and Luján stressed the cultural and economic implications of the FAA equipment requirement.

“This regulation comes at a grave cost to the City of Albuquerque, the international capital for hot air ballooning. In addition to serving as a cultural touchstone for communities across Albuquerque, the hot air balloon industry generates millions of dollars for the city and boosts the economies of neighboring municipal and tribal communities.”

Beyond just the annual Balloon Fiesta, which generated more than $180 million, according to a 2019 financial impact study, it is a year-round activity supported by numerous hot air ballooning companies that daily sell rides, they pointed out.

Further, they said, preventing balloons from flying over this major portion of the city, creates a “lack of an opportunity for balloon pilots to practice in this airspace ahead of the annual Balloon Fiesta.”

The solution, the congressional members said, is written within the rule, which permits the Air Traffic Control facility located within the concerned airspace “the discretion to grant deviations from the ADB-S tracking requirement,” as the local Air Traffic Control facility did for last year’s Balloon Fiesta.

“For the foregoing reasons, we request that the FAA grant a permanent waiver of this requirement to the Albuquerque ballooning community, similar to the one the FAA granted to the Colorado Springs ballooning community.”