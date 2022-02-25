 New Mexico women aim to clinch 2nd in MWC before extended break - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico women aim to clinch 2nd in MWC before extended break

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

Learning the hard way is never an ideal scenario.

Nevertheless, University of New Mexico women’s basketball coach Mike Bradbury hopes his team gained a little insight from its 71-70 loss Wednesday night at Fresno State.

The Lobos (22-8, 13-4), who finish their regular season Friday at San Jose State, got off to a slow start and finished the same way at Fresno State, suffering their second one-point loss in Mountain West play and effectively dashing their already slim hopes of catching first-place UNLV. Beginning Thursday, the Rebels (22-5, 14-2) needed just one win in their final three contests to lock up a regular-season title. But they lost at Wyoming 77-73. (Click here for Mountain West standings.)

New Mexico nonetheless can clinch second place with a victory over the last-place Spartans (4-23, 1-15), and Bradbury hopes his team approaches the game with some urgency.

“I want to see us inspired and ready to play basketball,” he said Thursday. “That is the biggest thing for us. We have to come into this game focused.”

UNM had few problems in its first meeting with the Spartans, rolling to an 87-57 victory at the Pit on Jan. 24. But the Lobos have been on something of a roller coaster since then, going 5-4 with each of the losses by seven points or fewer.

Friday’s game will be UNM’s 12th in a span of 34 days, and the Lobos will get a needed break afterward. Their second conference bye comes Wednesday, when the other 10 MWC teams will be playing their final games.

New Mexico’s first Mountain West tournament game will be March 7 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“We do need a break,” Bradbury said, “but we also need to go into it the right way. I feel like this game is really important. We need to play with effort and energy.”

Defense, Bradbury said, will show whether the Lobos have the focus they sometimes lacked at Fresno State. San Jose State prefers to play at a fast pace and will try to beat opposing defenses down the court when possible.

“Defensive transition and being on assignment,” Bradbury said, “those two things will be telling. They weren’t good (Wednesday), that’s for sure.”

The Lobos will return home after Friday’s game to start their extended break. It will be a reversal for UNM, which went into last season’s conference tournament having played six games in three states over an 13-day span.

SIX TO GO: UNM’s Jaedyn De La Cerda needs six points to move into the program’s top 10 in career scoring. De La Cerda, a Roswell native, has 1,296 points and is on the brink of surpassing former Eldorado High star Miranda Sanchez, who scored 1,301 from 1998-2001.

REALLY? San Jose State’s struggles this season were not a surprise to most observers. The Spartans were picked to finish ninth in the MWC’s preseason poll.

However, one unidentified voter from the panel of coaches and media members picked SJSU to finish first.

To be fair, SJSU also received one random first-place vote in 2018-19, when the Spartans finished a surprising 12-6 in league play and ended up in third place.

But coming off a 2020-21 season in which the school opted out of women’s basketball due to COVID-19 and its top player transferred out, picking the Spartans first was probably a bit optimistic.

Friday
Women: UNM at San Jose State, 7 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM, themw.com (streaming)


