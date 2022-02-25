Retiring Bernalillo coach Darnell needs at-large bid to get a ‘last hurrah’

Three rings, over 400 wins, and 30 years of coaching inside Spartan Alley.

“I’ve spent more time in that gym than probably anywhere else in my life,” Terry Darnell said.

Bernalillo High School’s longtime boys basketball coach is retiring, effective at the end of this season. If the Spartans don’t earn an at-large bid to the Class 4A state tournament when the brackets are announced on Sunday – and Bernalillo (12-15) is squarely on the bubble – then Monday’s district tournament loss to Hope Christian will constitute the end of the season and Darnell’s swan song with the Spartans.

“It’d be nice to have a last hurrah,” Darnell said. But he said he is skeptical about Bernalillo’s chances to get a spot in the 16-team field.

With or without a final playoff run, few names in New Mexico prep basketball go hand in hand like Darnell and Bernalillo.

“He’s a great coach and we’re gonna miss him,” said Jim Murphy, a longtime rival coach at Hope Christian. “It’s unbelievable what he’s meant to that Bernalillo community.”

Darnell, 53, is that rare individual, a man who has won state championships both as a player and a coach for his alma mater. Darnell, a fantastic playmaking guard, and his Spartan teammates beat Grants in the 1987 final, and he later coached Bernalillo to blue trophies in 2004 and 2005.

But the Spartans are about to enter a new era. Months ago Darnell decided he was going to retire from coaching at the end of the 2021-22 season. He is the Deputy Superintendent of Operations in Bernalillo, and his administrative duties, plus coaching, has been taxing.

“It’s the right thing to do, if I’m going to stay in administration,” Darnell said. “The time that has to be put in for that job is tough.”

Darnell has been flirting with the notion of retiring from coaching for a few years.

“It’s been building up and building up,” he said. “The time it takes to be a head coach and do that program justice? You have to have a passion and a burning for it.”

The last summer, he said, saw him spending less time with his team than normal. “I felt I did them a disservice by not being there enough,” Darnell said.

This is the end of his 28th season as Bernalillo’s head coach, this following two years assisting Clarence Griego, the man Darnell for whom played as a Spartan.

“Terry has become one of those people that we might consider a legend,” said Bernalillo High athletic director and one of Darnell’s oldest friends, Manuel Montaño.

At Bernalillo’s final regular-season home game, against Hope, scores of former Darnell players gathered to help honor their former coach and pay tribute to his career.

“It was cool,” Darnell said.

Astonishingly, Bernalillo only has had five boys basketball coaches, including just three in the last 57 years. Griego was part of last week’s ceremony.

“It’s kind of a cliché to say this, but I’ll remember all the guys I coached,” said Darnell, who after graduating from Bernalillo played at New Mexico Highlands University. “At the same time, I look back and I think of it as a pretty successful career.”

Darnell earlier this season hit the 400-win plateau – fittingly, against Grants, long one of Bernalillo’s fiercest rivals.

“As an AD, I think it’s horrible (that he’s leaving),” Montaño said. “As a best friend, and a colleague for many years, I’m pleased and happy for him. He deserves every accolade he gets.”

Darnell joined Bernalillo’s coaching staff after graduating from Highlands.

“It wasn’t ever my intention to coach this long,” he said. “I never looked that far in the future. Other offers came along the way, but you build a sense of community and know that was the place I needed to be. My heart was always there.”

Darnell said he hopes he has a voice in naming his successor, but ultimately a selection committee will have the final say.

He moved into administration about a year and a half ago, and even served briefly as Bernalillo’s interim superintendent. Darnell also for many years was the high school athletic director.

Now, future basketball seasons for Darnell will be enjoyed as a spectator in the gym where he authored so many memories.

“It’s meant everything to me,” Darnell said. “It’s been my whole life.”