Lobo basketball walk-ons Arroyo, Patterson get scholarships (with video)

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

If you thought the court storm on Bob King Court was good after the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team upset No. 22 Wyoming last week, that was just the start of the celebration.

Moments later, after the Lobos made their way up the ramp and were able to begin catching their collective breath, first-year coach Richard Pitino gave the usual postgame congratulations with the team circled around in the locker room. Right before he was done highlighting which players stepped up in big moments in the game and congratulating them on their work, he threw in one more non-game related comment.

“Hey, I haven’t said it yet – I’m trying to get the paperwork (completed),” Pitino started, “But Jordan and Clay, you’re on scholarship.”

The locker room erupted.

 

Every bit as much jumping around, yelling, smiling, let’s gooooo-ing as you saw and heard on the court after the Lobos’ 75-66 victory on Feb. 15 was now filling the locker room. Teammates were hugging and congratulating local walk-on players Jordan Arroyo, the 6-foot-7 senior forward from Atrisco Heritage Academy, and Clay Patterson, the 6-1 senior guard from Rio Rancho High.

Though announced to the team that night, Pitino didn’t formally announce the news to the media until Thursday, though he had made comments in the past week to some and even once in a postgame radio interview that it was in the works.

The UNM basketball team’s social media team posted video of the postgame announcement and celebration on Thursday, shortly after the coach’s scheduled news conference previewing Saturday’s game with Air Force.

“That was amazing,” said sophomore guard Jamal Mashburn Jr., the Lobos’ leading scorer. “That was one of the highlights of this whole season, for me. Just him saying that, giving them the news and me seeing their reaction – it was amazing. I didn’t expect him to do that right then in there after the Wyoming game but I mean, that was great.

“They mean a lot to this team. Those are my brothers. I’ll do anything for them – run through a brick wall for them. So, I’m happy to see that they got the scholarship and get that opportunity.”

Both Arroyo and Patterson are seniors and have been on the Lobos roster since the 2018-19 season.

Arroyo, a 2018 graduate of Atrisco Heritage, has appeared in 28 games for the Lobos (nine this season). Patterson, a 2017 graduate of Rio Rancho and 2017 New Mexico Gatorade Player of the Year in high school ball, has appeared in 23 games at UNM (two this season) after spending one year at NCAA Division II Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado.

“Happy to do it. They deserve it,” Pitino said. “They are great walk-ons. They’ve been a joy to coach. They’ve helped in practice. … I don’t make those decisions lightly, and they earned it.”

The scholarships are for the spring semester. The NCAA allows Division I teams 13 scholarships per roster and UNM had two open up after players left the program in the fall semester – centers Valdir Manuel, who never played this season for UNM before announcing he would transfer, and Gethro Muscadin, who played in 12 games and was the team’s starting center before leaving the team in December.

Saturday
Men: Air Force at UNM, 2 p.m., 770 AM/96.3 FM, streaming at Stadium


