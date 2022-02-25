 Lobo sports roundup: Softball team (7-3) walks off UTEP - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo sports roundup: Softball team (7-3) walks off UTEP

By Journal Staff Report

Senior Reyan Tuck’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning delivered the winning run as host New Mexico topped UTEP 5-4 on the first day of the Lobo Classic at Lobo Softball Field.

UNM is off to a 7-3 start going into Friday’s 5:30 p.m. game against North Dakota State. Play continues through Sunday.

The Lobos led 4-0 before giving up four unearned runs. A two-out error by shortstop Briana Martinez kept the game alive. Then UTEP pitcher Annika Litterio walked the bases loaded in the seventh with no outs, and Tuck’s one-out sacrifice fly won it.

TRACK AND FIELD: The Air Force men and Colorado State women are in the lead through Thursday’s light first day of the Mountain West Conference indoor track and field championships at Albuquerque Convention Center. Air Force won the distance medley relay, the only men’s final of the day.

New Mexico won the women’s distance medley in 11 minutes, 10.33 seconds, way ahead of Colorado State (11:47.66).

The Lobos are third through two events with 11 points behind CSU (21) and San Diego State (19), which cleaned up with pentathlon points.

Competition continues Friday and concludes Saturday.

MEN’S GOLF: On the heels of winning the John Burns Intercollegiate in Hawaii, New Mexico swept the weekly Mountain West honors announced Thursday as Sam Choi was named league golfer of the week and Carson Herron named freshman of the week.

It is the fifth golfer of the week of Choi’s career and the first award of Herron’s career.

Choi shot 71-67-67 over the three rounds this week at the Ocean Course at Hokuala to tie for second in Hawaii, leading the Lobos to their second team victory of the season.

He has shot seven consecutive rounds of par or better, dating back to the fall.

Herron, playing as an individual, had his first career top-20 finish, tying for 14th at 3-under. His first-round 67 is his best round as a collegian.

The Lobos return to action on Sunday with the start of the Southern Highlands Collegiate in Las Vegas. The tournament runs Feb. 27-March 1 at Southern Highlands Country Club.

BASEBALL: UNM on Friday at 3 p.m. meets Holy Cross in the Lobos’ home opener. It’s a battle of 0-4 teams to begin a four-game weekend set. The Lobos were outscored 49-8 in two losses each to Gonzaga and Oregon State to begin the season.

The visiting Crusaders, meanwhile, were swept last weekend at Troy by a combined 44-8 tally.


