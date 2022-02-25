 APS tweaks tourney formats for metro softball, baseball - Albuquerque Journal

APS tweaks tourney formats for metro softball, baseball

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

It looks as though there is a major change in store for the upcoming Albuquerque Metro Championships in baseball and softball.

Mike Huston, the former athletic director at Valley High School who recently became the new athletic coordinator at Albuquerque Public Schools, said he is “99 percent” sure that the metro tournaments will feature an entirely new format.

Essentially, the 16 schools will be seeded, same as always. But, they then will be divided into two, eight-team brackets instead of being bunched together into one 16-team bracket, which is the format that has long been in place.

The plan, Huston said, would place the top eight seeds in one bracket, and the bottom eight seeds in the other. The winners of each bracket would meet for the metro championship.

“(We’re) 99 percent sure that’s what we’ll do,” Huston said. “It’s a way to give both groups a chance to win the metros.”

This new format would guarantee that a school seeded 9-16 gets to play for the tournament title. The metro baseball and softball tournaments are March 15-19.

“It’s an experiment,” Huston said. “We’re gonna see what happens.”

The seeds for both sports will be determined within the next couple of weeks.

The individual bracket titles would be determined Friday, March 18. Then the first-place team from each bracket would meet on March 19, the second-place teams would square off, and so on.

One immediate positive of structuring metros with two brackets is the likely elimination of the heavily one-sided scores that frequently occur early in the tournament, with the lower-seeded schools getting beaten up by the better teams.

“The basic thing is to allow some of the teams that are maybe not as competitive to have some competitive games (against each other) in the beginning portion of the tournament,” Huston said. “It’s an opportunity for those teams to at least be in some competitive games.”

The top eight teams would face the same probability, Huston said, adding that he expected some “kickback” from schools in the 1-8 seed range.

Huston said APS would want to get more feedback before determining a metro structure in any sport for the 2022-23 school year.


APS tweaks tourney formats for metro softball, baseball
