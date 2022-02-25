 Downward COVID trend continues - Albuquerque Journal

Downward COVID trend continues

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico reported 628 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up slightly from Wednesday, but a far cry from late January when infections exceeded 6,000 a day.

State Department of Health officials also reported 22 additional deaths Thursday, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 6,873.

The 16 deaths that occurred within the past 30 days include a Bernalillo County man under the age of 20 who had been hospitalized.

New Mexico also continued a downward trend in severe cases, with 339 COVID-19 patients in New Mexico hospitals Thursday, down from 350 on Wednesday.

Hospital admissions for COVID-19 have declined significantly in recent weeks.

A total of 172 COVID patients were admitted to New Mexico hospitals in the past week compared with 430 for the week ending Jan. 31.

Acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said this week that the decline in hospitalizations has freed up ICU beds for non-COVID patients, and explains why the state lifted its mask mandate last week.

The state’s positivity rate fell to 8.7%, down from 9.5% on Wednesday and 15.7% on Feb. 14.

Bernalillo County continued to have the highest number of new infections, with 165, followed by 90 new cases in Doña Ana County, 62 in San Juan County and 54 in Sandoval County.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
NM enters multistate hydrogen hub initiative
ABQnews Seeker
Plan goes regional after state-level bills ... Plan goes regional after state-level bills stalled at the Capitol
2
Downward COVID trend continues
ABQnews Seeker
NM reports 628 new cases and ... NM reports 628 new cases and 22 deaths
3
Man charged in gas station slaying
ABQnews Seeker
Police say suspect threatened others prior ... Police say suspect threatened others prior to fatal shooting
4
State congressional delegation criticizes new ballooning rule
ABQnews Seeker
Change would require a tracking device Change would require a tracking device
5
Help wanted: Youth hiring starts in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
City's annual blitz aims to get ... City's annual blitz aims to get 1,200 people age 14-25 on the payroll
6
Hobbs officer is wounded, suspect killed in shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Second suspect, who had been handcuffed, ... Second suspect, who had been handcuffed, escaped and fled in a stolen police unit
7
Lujan Grisham signs bill to aid investigations of missing ...
ABQnews Seeker
Legislation signed empowering AG's Office to ... Legislation signed empowering AG's Office to investigate cases
8
Lobo basketball walk-ons Arroyo, Patterson get scholarships (with video)
ABQnews Seeker
Local walk-ons Jordan Arroyo and Clay ... Local walk-ons Jordan Arroyo and Clay Patterson were put on scholarship by the UNM Lobos recently, and their teammates couldn't be happier.
9
Man charged in crash that flipped a school bus, ...
ABQnews Seeker
49-year-old driver will be booked into ... 49-year-old driver will be booked into the MDC when released from the hospital