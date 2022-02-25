Downward COVID trend continues

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico reported 628 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up slightly from Wednesday, but a far cry from late January when infections exceeded 6,000 a day.

State Department of Health officials also reported 22 additional deaths Thursday, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 6,873.

The 16 deaths that occurred within the past 30 days include a Bernalillo County man under the age of 20 who had been hospitalized.

New Mexico also continued a downward trend in severe cases, with 339 COVID-19 patients in New Mexico hospitals Thursday, down from 350 on Wednesday.

Hospital admissions for COVID-19 have declined significantly in recent weeks.

A total of 172 COVID patients were admitted to New Mexico hospitals in the past week compared with 430 for the week ending Jan. 31.

Acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said this week that the decline in hospitalizations has freed up ICU beds for non-COVID patients, and explains why the state lifted its mask mandate last week.

The state’s positivity rate fell to 8.7%, down from 9.5% on Wednesday and 15.7% on Feb. 14.

Bernalillo County continued to have the highest number of new infections, with 165, followed by 90 new cases in Doña Ana County, 62 in San Juan County and 54 in Sandoval County.