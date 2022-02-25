APD investigating shooting near West Mesa High School

A shooting near West Mesa High School Friday morning has left someone injured, according to an Albuquerque Police Department Spokesman.

Gilbert Gallegos said the department has officers setting up a perimeter in the area.

He did not have any more details on the incident but said more information would be available soon.

Emotional students comforted one another outside of the area roped off by yellow police tape as officers worked the crime scene. One girl sobbed into her hand as a boy hugged her.

“We’ve had a shooting at West Mesa High school,” Albuquerque Public Schools spokeswoman Monica Armenta said, later clarifying that while the shooting didn’t happen on the campus itself it was “very nearby.”

She stressed that the campus has been “completely secured.”

“This isn’t anything like an active shooter,” she added.

The shooting prompted school officials to institute a shelter in place, but Armenta said that’s about to be lifted and parents will soon be able to pick up their kids.

She said parents should head west from Fortuna, exiting east on Glenrio. Armenta asked for parents picking up their kids to be patient, noting that the release could take awhile.

“Students who drove will be allowed to leave in their vehicles unless they parked in the lot on 64th Street,” Armenta said.