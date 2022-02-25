 Man convicted in 2019 shooting of Fort Lupton police officer - Albuquerque Journal

Man convicted in 2019 shooting of Fort Lupton police officer

By Associated Press

GREELEY, Colo. — A 21-year-old man has been convicted of attempted murder and multiple other counts in the 2019 shooting of a Fort Lupton police sergeant.

KMGH-TV reported Friday that Matthew Cotter of Lochbuie was convicted Wednesday of 14 counts, including two attempted first-degree murder counts, in the shooting of police Sgt. Christopher Pelton. The officer was shot in the face; his jaw was shattered, and he underwent two surgeries.

Police said Cotter fired at two officers who were responding to a call about an armed man trying to contact a former girlfriend inside a Fort Lupton home in December 2019. The officers returned fire and wounded Cotter, who was taken into custody and hospitalized.

The 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office says Cotter faces a maximum sentence of 96 years in prison. Sentencing is set for May 12.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Grand Teton helicopter goat shoot fells 50 invasive animals
ABQnews Seeker
Contractors hired by Grand Teton National ... Contractors hired by Grand Teton National Park have killed 50 invasive mountain goats this week in a campaign to protect the park's herd of ...
2
APD investigating shooting near West Mesa High School
ABQnews Seeker
A shooting near West Mesa High ... A shooting near West Mesa High School Friday morning has left someone injured, according to an Albuquerque Police Department Spokesman. Gilbert Gallegos said the ...
3
Priest's new assignment: Helping those he invalidly baptized
ABQnews Seeker
Families came one by one to ... Families came one by one to the baptismal font in a Phoenix church where the Rev. Andrés Arango, whose baptisms up until last summer ...
4
WTA Qatar Open Results
ABQnews Seeker
BC-TEN--WTA Qatar Open Results WTA Qatar ... BC-TEN--WTA Qatar Open Results WTA Qatar Open Results Friday At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex Doha, Qatar Purse: $2,632,448 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor DOHA, ...
5
CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday
ABQnews Seeker
The Biden administration will significantly loosen ... The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, ...
6
NM enters multistate hydrogen hub initiative
ABQnews Seeker
Plan goes regional after state-level bills ... Plan goes regional after state-level bills stalled at the Capitol
7
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
ABQnews Seeker
Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine ... Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in ...
8
Downward COVID trend continues
ABQnews Seeker
NM reports 628 new cases and ... NM reports 628 new cases and 22 deaths
9
Man charged in gas station slaying
ABQnews Seeker
Police say suspect threatened others prior ... Police say suspect threatened others prior to fatal shooting