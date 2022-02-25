Man convicted in 2019 shooting of Fort Lupton police officer

GREELEY, Colo. — A 21-year-old man has been convicted of attempted murder and multiple other counts in the 2019 shooting of a Fort Lupton police sergeant.

KMGH-TV reported Friday that Matthew Cotter of Lochbuie was convicted Wednesday of 14 counts, including two attempted first-degree murder counts, in the shooting of police Sgt. Christopher Pelton. The officer was shot in the face; his jaw was shattered, and he underwent two surgeries.

Police said Cotter fired at two officers who were responding to a call about an armed man trying to contact a former girlfriend inside a Fort Lupton home in December 2019. The officers returned fire and wounded Cotter, who was taken into custody and hospitalized.

The 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office says Cotter faces a maximum sentence of 96 years in prison. Sentencing is set for May 12.