A man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Downtown Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said officers responded around 2 a.m. to a First and Tijeras after a security guard reported finding a man “down and out.”

He said police arrived to find the man dead from an “apparent gunshot wound.”

“As a result, homicide detectives were called out to start an investigation. There is no offender information at this time,” Gallegos said.