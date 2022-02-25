 Arizona Starbucks to attempt vote on union for 2nd time - Albuquerque Journal

Arizona Starbucks to attempt vote on union for 2nd time

By Terry Tang / Associated Press

PHOENIX — Employees at a Starbucks in suburban Phoenix are expected to move forward Friday with a vote on whether to unionize, amplifying the growing interest in organizing among the coffee chain’s workers.

Pro-union leaders say Starbucks workers deserve the right to collectively bargain on issues like benefits, seniority pay and pandemic safety protocols.

Originally scheduled for last week in Mesa, Arizona, the election was postponed after Starbucks filed a request for a review with the Washington, D.C.-based National Labor Relations Board.

The Seattle-based coffee giant argued that a single store should not be allowed to hold a vote. Instead, a vote should include all the locations in that store’s assigned district.

The labor board denied the request, saying it did not see any issues.

If approved, the Starbucks in Mesa would be the first to unionize outside of Buffalo, New York, where organizing efforts first took off.

Over 65 stores in 20 states have filed petitions with the labor board to hold union elections since two in Buffalo unionized in the last few months, according to labor union Workers United.

Starbucks officials have spoken against unionizing, asserting the company functions best when it can work directly with its employees. Some workers have disputed that claim.

Efforts to form unions have led to tense conflict. Earlier this month, seven Starbucks workers were fired after spearheading a union campaign in Memphis, Tennessee. The company said they violated policy by reopening a store after closing time, inviting non-employees inside and doing TV interviews from there.

Employees countered that Starbucks was retaliating and said they planned to file a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board.

After decades of decline, unions have become a popular strategy. Multiple polls show union approval is high — and growing — among younger workers. U.S. union membership levels are ticking upward for workers between 25 and 34, even as they decline among other age groups, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Arizona Starbucks to attempt vote on union for 2nd ...
Careers/Jobs
Employees at a Starbucks in suburban ... Employees at a Starbucks in suburban Phoenix are expected to move forward Friday with a vote on whether to unionize, amplifying the growing interest ...
2
Talent contest: New Mexico employers describe fierce competition for ...
ABQnews Seeker
With New Mexico employers adjusting to ... With New Mexico employers adjusting to what may be a more manageable strain of COVID-19, competition ...
3
Stuck in neutral: Rule change could slow hiring in ...
ABQnews Seeker
A little-known federal rule change will ... A little-known federal rule change will affect how New Mexicans looking to enter the trucking indust ...
4
Hot topics: NM conference gets into chile industry's major ...
ABQnews Seeker
Labor, water, automation top list of ... Labor, water, automation top list of major concerns for NM's farmers
5
University of Arizona names Balafas 1st female police chief
Around the Region
University of Arizona officials have hired ... University of Arizona officials have hired the school's first female police chief. Paula Balafas will begin her new job early next month, officials said ...
6
Following reference rules can avoid an awkward situation
Business
A co-worker shared with me that ... A co-worker shared with me that she is looking for a new job and asked me to be a reference.
7
Farmer-veteran training is headed to New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Through the program, farmer-veterans will attend ... Through the program, farmer-veterans will attend classroom sessions and travel to local farms and ranches for hands-on learning experiences.
8
Farmers alarmed as NY looks at expanded OT for ...
Careers/Jobs
The thousands of people paid to ... The thousands of people paid to plant corn, pick apples and milk cows in New York often work long days, six days a week ...
9
Trump appointee blocks Biden federal worker vaccine mandate
ABQnews Seeker
A U.S. judge in Texas issued ... A U.S. judge in Texas issued a nationwide injunction on Friday barring the federal government from enforcing President Joe Biden's requirement that federal workers ...