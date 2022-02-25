State Rep. Georgene Louis won’t seek re-election after DWI arrest

SANTA FE — Embattled state Rep. Georgene Louis said Friday she will not seek re-election this year after being arrested during the final days of this year’s 30-day legislative session on charges of aggravated drunken driving.

In a statement released by her attorney, the Albuquerque Democrat stopped short of saying she planned to resign from the House District 26 seat she has held since 2013, but said she would not run for a sixth two-year term in November.

“It has been an honor to serve the constituents of House District 26 for the past ten years,” Louis said. “I have decided not to seek re-election in 2022. I send my sincerest thank you to everyone who has supported me over my tenure as state representative.”

Louis was pulled over on Feb. 13 by a Santa Fe police officer who clocked her driving her car 17 miles per hour over the speed limit on St. Francis Drive, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe Municipal Court.

Police videos showed Louis telling the arresting officer she had consumed “twoish” total drinks, including vodka and Seven-Up, at a Super Bowl party at a friend’s house.

“I haven’t had much sleep,” Louis said in the video. “I’m a legislator, we haven’t had much sleep.”

After taking field sobriety tests in which she swayed and struggled to keep her balance, according to the officer, Louis was arrested and agreed to a breathalyzer test.

Two tests revealed a 0.17% blood alcohol content — more than twice New Mexico’s legal limit, according to the complaint.

Louis, who is also facing charges of speeding and failing show proof of vehicle registration and proof of insurance, subsequently apologized for the incident.

“I am sorry and I deeply regret my lapse in judgment,” Louis said. “I know I let so many people down. I am accepting responsibility for my mistake.”

Louis has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing March 16 in Santa Fe Municipal Court.