Church vandalism shows we must help those in need

Seek the well-being of Albuquerque. For in seeking the well-being of our city, we shall find our own. It seems we now, more than ever, desperately need to seek the well-being of Albuquerque.

A panhandler and their sign at an intersection assaults our consciences. Our moral senses should be assaulted when passing by Coronado Park, which has become a horrific human embarrassment and the shame of our city. One of the challenges we face with our daily assaults is because of memory; it is as if the assault ever remains. How does this affect our human condition?

Many of the poor of every sort, the weak, the vulnerable, the neglected, the marginalized, those who own nothing and therefore mean nothing to others, also have behavioral or mental health challenges. This was what was present in the early morning hours of Saint Valentine’s Day when a deprived man from our streets caused tens of thousands of dollars of immediate damage to the cathedral-like Shrine of the Little Flower, the church building at Saint Therese Catholic Community at the geographic center of the city. They will have to raise nearly $200,000 to protect the historic and artistic windows of The Shrine from future vandalism.

It is very clear we are now reaping the consequences of the behavioral health crisis in New Mexico and the United States. In 1981, the U.S. Congress and president repealed most of the Mental Health Systems Act (MHSA) of 1980 signed into federal law by the previous administration. The long-term effect of a law that was repealed, and which deinstitutionalized mentally ill patients at the federal level, meant that these patients, their communities and local agencies were left to contend with these individuals’ mental health issues.

More recently, in 2014, New Mexico’s behavioral health infrastructure was decimated by the dismantling of providers that later shut those services down. Compounded by New Mexico’s historic trauma and generational poverty, we are in desperate need of a visionary approach to healing New Mexico — and, to help achieve that, we need bold workforce development strategies to grow such professions as social workers, counselors, educators and other healing workers to rebuild New Mexico’s social safety net.

While religious communities may have beautiful places to worship, many of these communities more importantly offer some sort of hospitality to people in need. There might even be a “welcome table” where women, men and entire families are served a hot meal in the adjoining hall. You can imagine a vestibule that is filled with the unique scent of spaghetti sauce with incense! How often, though, do we realize the connection between worship, liturgy, prayer and service? The call to service, compassion and understanding is proclaimed each week from the pulpit, but not all respond.

The true work of the transformation of humanity is accomplished when the sacred penetrates our hearts enough to lead us to active involvement in the care of others. Saint Teresa of Avila, a great mystic of Spanish-Jewish heritage, said of Jesus, “Christ has no other hands on Earth now but yours.” The inexplicable power of understanding, acceptance, compassion and service is that the servant is also transformed and healed by the tender act of giving.

Seek the well-being of the city to which I have sent you. Pray for the city to the Lord. For in seeking its well-being, you shall find your own. From the writings of Jeremiah 29:7, a prophet of great and ancient Judaism.