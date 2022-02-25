State records 453 new COVID cases, 30 deaths from virus

New Mexico recorded 453 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 additional deaths from the virus in an update Friday afternoon.

Twenty-one of the deaths announced Friday were recent and nine happened in the last 30 days.

The deceased ranged in age from their 20s to their 90s and eight were from Bernalillo County. The update pushed the death toll across the state to 6,903 people.

The majority of new cases were recorded in Bernalillo, Sandoval and San Juan counties, with 143, 38 and 37, respectively. The seven-day positivity rate currently sits at 8.1%.

Since the pandemic began, New Mexico has recorded 510,783 virus cases.

Health officials said there are 304 people hospitalized with the virus in New Mexico, a total that may include those who tested positive out of state but are currently hospitalized here.

So far, 448,320 virus cases have been designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.