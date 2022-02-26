Lobo Dünninger vaults to Mountain West heptathlon crown



University of New Mexico multi-event athlete Camillo Dünninger doesn’t do anything halfway.

As a matter of fact, the exact opposite would be far more accurate.

Dünninger, a junior from Ratingen, Germany, returned from the virus-erased season with vengeance as he not only entered the Mountain West Indoor Track & Field Championships as the top heptathlon seed, but he made that ranking stand up with 5,489 points, well ahead of runner up Wyatt Murphy of Air Force with 5,227 points on Friday at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

And the Lobos women’s distance squad thoroughly dominated the 5,000-meter run, with a three-pack at the front that sped through the race unchallenged, lapping virtually the entire field and propelling winner Amelia Mazza-Downie to a championship meet record in 16 minutes, 7.4 seconds.

“I didn’t know I had done until I had finished and someone mentioned it to me,” she said of the record. “That’s pretty good. We were trying to qualify for nationals, trying to get a top-16 time. It’s pretty fast, so it makes sense that it was a championship record.”

Dünninger made it just a bit scary, with a bit of a blip in the pole vault. He didn’t come into the event until 15-feet, 3-inches, after all the other competitors had already scratched out. He missed his first two attempts at the height, putting 804 points and first place on the line.

But on his final attempt, he cleared the bar handily, before missing all three of his tries at 15-6.

“I just tried to focus on what we did in practice,” Dünninger said. “I just executed what I know I can do and try not to get the nerves going too crazy. Just try and stay relaxed. It’s always a little nerve-wracking, but I’ve been in that situation before.”

That set the stage for a triumphant runner-up finish in the final event, the 1,000-meter run. And that was rewarding, he said.

“I never really considered myself to be strong indoors because it’s all about the speed and power events,” Dünninger said. “I’m not the fastest, so winning conference is great. We’ve made some great improvement on my speed and strength, especially this past year. It’s good to know that training is actually paying off.”

He came to UNM as a multi-event competitor, something he’s been doing since he started in track.

“There’s a lot of events, but the training is so different from other events,” Dünninger said. “If one event isn’t going well, you have nine (in the decathlon) others to focus on. That’s just what I love. So many events to master. So many techniques to always get better at. Just a variety makes it more fun.”

Dünninger’s success makes him a role model for other Lobos athletes, said coach Joe Franklin.

“It’s super positive,” he said. “The fact that he works so hard and can balance elite level academics and elite level athletics. And this isn’t at a regional level or a state level. This is at a national level. He’s at a Power-5 level. So to be able to do that, it just shows the kids, ‘Hey you can do anything.’”

Still, his total compiled for the seven events spread over Thursday and Friday left him well shy of the 5,684 mark he turned in several weeks ago, which is what will be used to determine his eligibility for the NCAA championships coming up March 11-12 in Birmingham, Alabama. He is currently ranked 13th nationally and the top 16 performers qualify.

Nevertheless, Franklin said, “he’s done an exceptional job. And the fact that he didn’t have a lot of practice the last three weeks because he had an injury so to come out and compete in probably his second best multi ever behind the one a couple weeks ago, while taking 21 credit hours in an MBA program is fantastic.”

Dünninger, listed as a junior athletically, is finishing up his masters and takes extra courses each semester.

“I’ve always taken more credits than I kind of need to,” he explained. “I like to take advantage of the situation that I’m in. Cultivate myself not only in track and sports but also academically. I don’t mind it. It keeps my mind off track for a little bit so I don’t get too stressed out in that aspect. I hang out with roommates. I play a lot of cards. I try to keep organized and get things done.”

In the 5,000, Mazza-Downie led a precision Lobos pack with Gracelyn Larkin second in 16:08.23 and Aliandrea Upshaw third at 16:21.73. New Mexico collected 26 points in the event, boosting UNM into second place.

“It definitely makes it a lot easier because it’s like being at training, being at practice,” Mazza-Downie said. “We always work really well together, so it felt quite comfortable knowing they were there and we were all reaching for the same goal.”

UNM freshman football player Luke Wysong qualified for Saturday’s 60-meter finals, finishing eighth in 6.96 seconds. The meet concludes with finals in six field events and 16 track events.

(For team standings and event results, click here. Click here for a schedule of events.)