I chose CNM over Johns Hopkins, Columbia and Georgetown

Since high school and throughout my undergraduate career at the University of New Mexico, I envisioned myself staying in school my whole life. I long considered how I could make a living as an educator. After finishing my bachelor’s in history and Spanish, both with honors, I explored other career paths. I certainly wanted to, and still wish to, pursue a master’s degree. I was accepted to the University of California-Davis, Johns Hopkins, Columbia, and Georgetown universities. I am now 27 years old and have ultimately developed an affinity for manual work, leading me to pursue a career in woodworking and vocational training at Central New Mexico Community College.

Expense

I was fortunate to have my bachelor’s financed with the Lottery Scholarship. Paying for a master’s program is a different game. Unless you can secure a teaching position, it could cost a pretty penny. Tuition at UNM is roughly $1,200 per class. Even that is modest. Just one year at Columbia would have cost me $30,000, and that was with a scholarship to cover half. A degree from Johns Hopkins would have cost about $36,000. At Georgetown: $70,000. While I was honored to be offered the opportunity to study at such prestigious institutions, I was incredibly hesitant to borrow tens of thousands of dollars for degrees in Spanish or history, especially considering the prospects of securing a job in academia or any related field are very bleak.

Better prospects

Many of my professors agreed there is too little opportunity when pursuing a professorship. Many of my professors at UNM weren’t even from New Mexico. If one wishes to be a university professor, it is unlikely that they will live where they want. Not to mention that the starting salary is only between $30,000 and $40,000 per year. New Mexico is my home; my family has been here for generations. Academia did not prove very promising to me. While I still find fascination in academic topics, I’m also fulfilled by working with my hands. Fortunately enough, I found my niche as a residential handyman, assembling furniture, mounting cabinets and building gates, earning more than I would have as a graduate student.

Value of hard work

None of this is to suggest I disdain academic pursuits. Academia is enlightening and fulfilling. However, there needs to be a distinction between work and leisure. The marketplace is a hallmark of human civilization. The creation and exchange of goods and services of tangible economic value is a distinctly human action. Commerce and work make cultures prosper. In the words of Anaxagoras: “It is by having hands that man is the most intelligent of animals.”

We need tradesmen

Unfortunately, there is far more work to be done than there are people to do it. The trades are in crisis. I, like many other millennials, grew up with the encouragement to pursue a four-year degree, which I did. Well-intentioned directions toward university education touted as a prime channel for economic mobility have not been without their consequences. Industries that form the backbone of our modern comforts struggle to find a helping hand. What I hope to do is to promote a culture of esteeming work and the value it has to offer.