Keeping it Villareal: One more title would put Volcano Vista coach in elite company

Among the people who have coached high school girls basketball in Albuquerque, or have coached in an Albuquerque-adjacent zip code, the only person standing in front of Lisa Villareal is the towering figure of Don Flanagan.

Flanagan’s face is chiseled, rightly so, on New Mexico’s Mount Rushmore, with 401 career victories and 11 state championships at Eldorado.

But what many may not realize is that Villareal, the head coach at Volcano Vista, ranks No. 2 on the metro list, with four titles in her 14 seasons on the high desert plateau of the West Side.

And, probably even fewer people know this:

If Villareal’s Hawks — undefeated and ranked No. 1 this season in Class 5A and favored to win another title next month — do attain that fifth championship, then Villareal will have accomplished something historical and that will place her at the front of a line all her own.

Namely, she will have won more state championships than any female prep girls basketball head coach in the state’s history.

“It’s crossed my mind,” Villareal, 51, said. “I’d be crazy if I didn’t think about it.”

The Hawks are looking to add to a haul that includes blue trophies in 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2021.

They closed out a 24-0 regular season last week, the second straight unbeaten season for Volcano Vista, which hosts Rio Rancho in the District 1-5A tournament final Saturday night.

Having not lost a game in each of the last two seasons, Villareal’s Hawks are the gold standard.

“After all these years, we know what works for us here at Volcano Vista,” Villareal said. “No matter the type of athlete that walks through those doors, you’ll put them in a position within that system to succeed.”

There to here

Villareal hails from Alcalde, and was a three-sport athlete at Española Valley. Her best sport was softball.

She was, in fact, a head softball coach for the Sundevils before becoming the school’s head girls basketball coach. Eventually, she was asked to choose one sport over the other after one season when she coached both. She has coached girls basketball at Española Valley and at Capital, for two seasons apiece.

Her brother, Ross, has been at her side at all three stops and has had a front-row seat the entire way.

“She is very organized,” Ross Villareal said of his sister, “and our practices are scripted. And she’s very good in the way she handles and treats the girls on the team. She knows the ins and outs of how they’re feeling, what troubles them … she does a lot.”

When Volcano Vista opened in 2007, Villareal said she was intrigued at the thought of moving into the state’s biggest market.

“Building from the ground up means you’re not walking into anything inherited, and it’s all yours from the get-go,” she said. “This was my chance; why not throw my name into the hat?”

While she then felt her chances of getting the Volcano Vista job were “slim,” she’s been the school’s most successful sports coach (by state titles).

And her reputation as a friend to the athlete is a common theme among those who know her best.

“She is a player’s coach,” said Hawks boys coach Greg Brown, whose daughter Kennedy plays for Villareal. “She always gets the most out of her players. She believes in them, she gives them confidence, and she is really supportive of them, as people and as players. So they feel trusted.”

Stylistically, Villareal had the best of both worlds. In addition to being given carte blanche with a new program, her own influences proved to be a healthy supplement.

“I mean, Albuquerque is just filled with athletes, and with the expansion out west, I felt there were more opportunities to run the program we wanted to run, which is good ol’ northern New Mexico run and gun,” she said with a smile.

Villareal is 345-145 overall and a gaudy 274-107 (71.9%) at Volcano Vista. Nobody’s beaten the Hawks since 2020.

“You have to have talent, but I think what she does really well is she gets her kids to peak at the right time of the year,” said Lori Mabrey, former Cibola coach. “She keeps her kids focused on the grand prize and she is probably one of the masters at keeping her kids away from getting caught up in jealousies or drama (with her players).”

Trust, said one of the future University of New Mexico Lobo guards on this current Hawk roster, senior Natalia Chavez, is integral to the process.

“We teach (the younger players) what we know and what Coach V has taught us over the years,” Chavez said. “And also, she lets you play your own flow of the game. She trusts everyone to do what they are capable of doing.”

History chaser

Among women, only Brenda Gomez, with Portales, has coached as many state basketball championship teams (four) in girls basketball as has Villareal, based on New Mexico Activities Association records.

All the other coaches on that list are men, headed by Miles Watters (12) and then Flanagan. There remain far more men coaching girls basketball than women in the highest classification.

“I definitely am a huge proponent for getting more females in front of female athletes,” said Mabrey. “When I was in the district with Lisa and Susan (Kubala, Cleveland’s coach), the three of us talked about that a lot.”

Other women who coach 5A girls basketball in the metro area include Marisa Cogan at La Cueva and Anne Salazar at Los Lunas.

“I don’t know if it’s not having the opportunity,” Villareal speculated on the number of women coaching girls basketball, “as it is wanting to take that step to move forward and challenge your limits. There are a lot of women coaches out there doing a phenomenal job where they’re at. I just hope more young ladies do it.”

So who, exactly, is Villareal? Well, she is described as extremely meticulous, measured during the 32 minutes of a game, possessed of a nimble Xs/Os basketball mind — “she is an incredibly good coach in the thick of the game,” Mabrey said — and, like most successful coaches, infused with a fiercely competitive nature.

“She is intense,” her brother admitted. “She doesn’t show it on the court because she’s not the type who will. She views it as her job to get her teams ready, in practice, so that the games are fun and easy to coach.”

There are other coaches in the family; in basketball, most notably the former Mesa Vista boys coach, Lisa’s uncle Jerry Villareal. She said her softball coach at Española Valley, Richard “R.A.” Martinez, not to be confused with the Richard Martinez who used to coach the Sundevil boys basketball program, was one of the most influential coaching figures in her life. Martinez, Villareal said, texts her every day.

“He knew how to take care of his athletes,” she said. “He respected them so much and exploited their talents. … The respect has got to go both ways. You respect your athletes and what they bring to their program, all in the hopes of them buying in to what you do as far as putting your plan in, and implementing your system.”

The state tournament begins next week, and the brackets are coming out Sunday. In Class 5A, the strongest challengers to the Hawks’ efforts to repeat as state champs, include Farmington, La Cueva and Hobbs.

Volcano Vista stands as a clear No. 1.

And for Villareal, this may become No. 5, to make her a special No. 1.

“That would be climbing the top of the mountain,” Ross Villareal said.

And what still pushes Villareal, even as she approaches a potential history-making moment?

“It’s the drive inside,” she said, “that drives everything outside. I still have the passion for it, as much as the first day I started coaching. It hasn’t changed.”

Lisa Villareal

Age: 51

Hometown: Alcalde, N.M.

Schools: Española Valley/Western N.M.

Career coaching record: 345-145 overall, 274-107 at Volcano Vista

Before coaching: After earning a business degree, Villareal briefly worked at Los Alamos National Laboratories, but she said she disliked the 9-5 lifestyle. She began watching games at Española Valley, and got the “itch from there to make a difference.”

Keepsakes: The basketballs from each of Volcano Vista’s four state championships are encased in glass and on a shelf inside Villareal’s second-floor classroom near the gym.

The true secret? A former coach told Villareal how basketball teams win titles. “Offense brings people into the stands,” Villareal said, relaying a conversation from years ago. “Defense wins games. But rebounds win championships. So we really emphasized that here.”

Click here for New Mexico high school girls basketball records.