Lobos give UNM baseball coach Brown 1st win

Santa Ana Star Field was a welcome sight for the University of New Mexico baseball team on Friday.

After taking its share of lumps during an 0-4 start at last weekend’s College Baseball Classic in Surprise, Arizona, the Lobos made the most of Friday’s home opener with a 13-4 victory over Holy Cross to open a four-game series.

Coach Tod Brown earned his first UNM victory, as did a number of first-year Lobos, and it came in impressive fashion. Catcher Cody Holtz belted a long three-run homer, Kamron Willman added a two-run blast, Willie Cano hit two of the home team’s five triples, and pitchers Riley Egloff and Brian McBroom combined to toss nine solid innings.

“We were all looking forward to playing at home,” Holtz said. “Last week was tough but we basically just flushed that and got ready for a new start this weekend. This was the first game here for a lot of us and it was a lot of fun.”

Brown was happy with his team’s response after it suffered two losses apiece to top-quality Oregon State and Gonzaga on opening weekend.

“We got our butts kicked a couple of times last week,” he said, “and came up short in a couple of pretty good games. There were a lot of lessons to be learned and hopefully we did learn some things. You never know how the rest of this series will go, but we did a lot of things right today.”

Pitching played a big role in Friday’s win, as right-handers Egloff (1-0) and McBroom consistently attacked the strike zone. Egloff pitched four scoreless innings before allowing two runs in the fifth and departed with UNM holding a 9-2 lead. McBroom needed just 49 pitches to work the final four innings, allowing two runs.

“They threw a lot of first-pitch strikes and made (the Crusaders) put the ball in play,” Brown said. “Fast and efficient, too. You can make dinner plans when those guys throw.”

UNM’s offense, which struggled in key situations in Arizona, had no such issues Friday. Willman had an RBI triple down the right-field line in the bottom of the first inning, and Cano later added a two-run triple off the fence in left-center.

The Lobos led 4-0 after an inning, added a run in the second and made it 8-0 when Holtz blasted his three-run shot into the Pit parking lot well over the left-field fence.

“That felt amazing,” Holtz said. “My first hit of the year, that was a good way to get it.”

Cano followed his ringing triple with a bloop shot that was lost in the sun in right field, setting up a run, and added an RBI double for a 3-for-5 day with three RBIs. Willman tacked on two runs in the seventh with his first UNM homer just over the fence and under the scoreboard in left-center field.

The Lobos (1-4) and Crusaders (0-5) play a doubleheader Saturday with the first game beginning at 11 a.m.

*

LOBOS 13, CRUSADERS 4

Holy Cross 000 020 101 — 4 9 2

New Mexico 413 011 21x — 13 12 1

Batteries: HC Jack DiLauro, Ben Talbot (5), Tommy Leinkuhler (6) and Angelo D’Acunto. NM Riley Egloff, Brian McBroom (6) and Cody Holtz, Kyle Smith (8). Win: Egloff 1-0. Loss: DiLauro 0-1. Leading hitters: HC Nick Wang 3-5, 2-2B, 2R, RBI; Sam Kirkpatrick 2-5, R. NM Willie Cano 3-5, 2-3B, 2B, 2R, 3RBI; Kamron Willman 2-5, HR, 3B, 2R, 3RBI; Adam Schneider 2-6, 2B, 2R, 2RBI.