Pitino on Lobos work ethic: ‘We gotta find a way to get it back’

Richard Pitino knows Saturday’s rematch with the Air Force Falcons won’t be a carbon copy of the Feb. 5 game played in Clune Arena in which his Lobos won comfortably — 91-77.

After all, expectations of repeating a record-setting individual performance like the one UNM point guard Jaelen House had that evening at the Academy, are simply unrealistic.

Besides, no two games are ever exactly the same.

But the first-year Lobos coach knows this, if his team doesn’t play with the same effort they put forth that night at Air Force on Feb. 5, and instead plays with the same sort of lack of intensity it showed in a pair of troubling road losses this past week, he’s not afraid to make a prediction about Lobos/Falcons Part II.

“We will lose the game if we play like this,” Pitino said matter of factly in an interview with the Journal on Tuesday night in Logan, Utah, moments after his team lost by 25 points to the Utah State Aggies.

“I mean, we’re not a good enough team right now to play with that level of intensity and beat anybody. Air Force beat this team. They beat Utah State. So, I don’t know. We got to find a way to re-establish what we’ve tried to establish about hard work. And it’s been pretty good (most of the season). It really has, but we’ve lost it the last two games and we gotta find a way to go get it back.”

One way to do that would be for House, who scored more points (42) against Air Force in that Feb. 5 Lobos win than any player in Mountain West history, to get back to his old self. That doesn’t mean he has to score 42 points like he did that night, still tied for the most scored by any player in the league this season. And he doesn’t even have to match the 34 points he had last week in the upset win over Wyoming.

The Lobos just need him to get back to his old “average” self for them to get back on track. And the need him to have the same confidence he showed on the court most of the season.

“I want him to have fun, you know? And I want him to be himself,” Pitino said of House. “But he can’t be as feast or famine as he’s been.”

Here’s House’s averages in the Lobos current three-game skid:

Points: 9.7

Assists: 1.3

Turnovers: 3.7

FT attempts: 4.0

Over UNM’s first 25 games, his averages were:

Points: 17.3

Assists: 4.9

Turnovers: 3.4

FT attempts: 4.8

Pitino likened House to Russ Smith, another 6-foot point guard who was an All-American at Louisville when Pitino was an assistant coach there a decade ago. In Smith, there were times his play cost the Cardinals games. But as the coach pointed out, there were far more times he was the reason they won games.

“House has those (moments),” Pitino said. “But he wants to win. He really does. You can talk to him after the game. And he doesn’t blame others, you know, he takes ownership of it.”

His backcourt running mate Jamal Mashburn Jr. has certainly been the more steady of the two without the same highs or lows. But he says the two are both driven by the same thing.

“We’re both confident players,” said Mashburn, whose 20 points in the win at Air Force was all but forgotten thanks to House’s 42. “Whether the shot’s gonna fall or not, we know the next one is … going up with confidence.”

HALF THE STORY: The Lobo defense has been the main problem of late, but it’s not alone. The team’s once-potent offense has been held to 25 or fewer points in a half five times this season (out of 56 halves), and two were in the last two games.

UNM’s five lowest scoring halves: